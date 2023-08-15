Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been gifted a Rolex watch after making his Al-Ittihad debut but then dropped it moments later.

The Saudi Pro League has taken on the European football world this summer, landing a number of shock signings.

It appears Neymar could be the next big name on the list amid reports that the Paris Saint-Germain star has agreed a two-year deal to join Al Hilal.

Many players are already over in the Middle East, though, and Fabinho is one of many to have made a combative debut over the past few days.

Indeed, the Brazilian – who joined Al-Ittihad from Liverpool last month for a reported £40m – played in a 3-0 win against Al-Raed.

He was partnered in the middle of the park by ex-Chelsea ace N'Golo Kante, with Nuno Espirito Santo in charge as first-team coach.

With Abderrazak Hamdallah scoring and Igor Coronado netting a brace, Al-Ittihad cruised to a comfortable win and this seemed to delight one fan in particular.

Indeed, as you can see in the footage shared on Twitter below, Fabinho was heading out of the stadium after full-time when he stopped to speak to an individual who presented him with a gift.

It wasn't just any gift, though, as the 29-year-old was handed a Rolex watch which actually then slipped off his wrist and fell to the ground just moments later.

Thankfully, it appears the expensive present wasn't damaged.

Liverpool signed Fabinho back in May 2019 from Monaco for a fee reported to be £39.3m, plus £4.4m in add-ons.

It's safe to say the Reds got their money out of the midfielder as he departs having played 219 games during that time, while winning essentially everything on offer.

Indeed, he lifted the Champions League, the Premier League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup under Jurgen Klopp.

Of course, Fabinho isn't the only Liverpool midfielder to say goodbye to the Reds this summer as former club captain Jordan Henderson always swapped Anfield for Saudi Arabia.

The Englishman moved to Al-Ettifaq in a deal worth £12m plus add-ons and made his debut for Steven Gerrard's side this week as well.

However, reports have noted just how intense the Saudi heat has been with Henderson supposedly left "on his haunches" just 30 minutes into his first appearance.

Paul MacInnes of The Guardian wrote: "It was surely, by far, the hottest football match Henderson had ever played in, but one recovery sprint, and a not entirely full-throttle one at that, had entirely done him in."

While, in the same report, Gerrard remarked: "You don’t really appreciate that type of heat until you actually come and work in these conditions.

“The climate has definitely been tough and challenging. So I’m going to have to adapt, and so are some of the signings we’ve made from Europe. We don’t want to leave our energy on the training pitch.

Even so, Henderson and co still managed to come away with three points as Al-Ettifaq beat Sadio Mane's Al-Nassr 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League fixture.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on when he comes up against Fabinho and Al-Ittihad.