Manchester United are set for a major overhaul this summer, and one club are keen to take advantage of that by making a move for a star that Erik ten Hag loves.

More than ten players could leave United

After another disappointing Premier League season, which could result in no European football or UEFA Conference League qualification at best (which could be upgraded to Europa League if they win the FA Cup), there is set to be a major shakeup at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane has already announced his departure, while Anthony Martial is expected to follow him out of the door when his contract comes to an end this summer, alongside veteran defender Jonny Evans.

Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat's loan will not be made permanent, and there is speculation that in excess of ten players could depart before the new season following the mid-season arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the new owner.

Among those, there will be a keenness to bring down the wage bill, which the departures of Varane and Martial will help, while Antony is also thought to be up for sale even if a deal looks unlikely for the Brazilian.

Manchester United's highest earners Player Wages (per week) Contract until Casemiro £350,000 2026 Raphael Varane £340,000 2024 Marcus Rashford £300,000 2028 Anthony Martial £250,000 2024 Mason Mount £250,000 2028

Now, reports of fresh interest may see Manchester United cash in on another of their stars.

Billionaire club want Bruno

That comes in the form of Bruno Fernandes, who is wanted by Al-Nassr in a bid to reunite him with ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The midfielder has been one of Manchester United's stalwarts in recent season, and missed his first club game through injury ever last week.

After returning to help his side to a 3-2 win over Newcastle United to boost their hopes of European football next season, Fernandes admitted that he wants to stay but only if he feels wanted.

"I feel that the club wants me to be a part of the future, so, as I said always, I don't want to be a player that the club doesn't want to have", he explained. "If for some reason they don't want to have me, I will go, but if they want me I will stay."

Ten Hag largely said the same when quizzed, also heaping praise on Bruno's "brilliant" form this term: "No, absolutely, the club wants to keep Bruno. There is no question. He loves Manchester United, he loves the fans from Manchester United, and he loves to play for Manchester United."

But, taking home £240,000 a week at Old Trafford and keen not to be part of a project in the prime years of his career, the midfielder falls into the high earners category and ESPN report that at Al Nassr "there is a belief that a large enough offer could tempt the club to cash in" on their star, who is down to the final two years of his contract.

Money shouldn't be a problem for the Saudi side, who are owned by Prince Faisal bin Turki, who has a net worth of $22.6 billion.

Whether Fernandes will want to leave Europe or Manchester United is another matter, but there may come a point where the Red Devils decide the offer is too good to turn down.