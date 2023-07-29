Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly lost his temper with a cameraman following Al-Nassr’s 0-0 draw against Al-Shabab on Friday.

What happened between Cristiano Ronaldo and the cameraman?

The former Manchester United man hasn't necessarily cut the happiest of figures lately over in Saudi Arabia.

For instance, he recently delivered a rather bitter interview in which he took aim at a number of people as he insisted the "Saudi league is better than MLS" – where long-time rival Lionel Messi now plays – while also claiming "Serie A was dead" before his spell at Juventus, and finally insisting that "in a year Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league."

He also hasn't endured the best pre-season so far and this was well summed up when former Real Madrid teammate Angel Di Maria embarrassed him with a fine bit of skill as Benfica thumped Al-Nassr’s 4-1 in a friendly.

Well, it seems that misery has continued into the Arab Club Champions Cup, which is an annual regional club football competition organised by the Union of Arab Football Associations.

Indeed, coming up against Al-Shabab in the first match of the tournament, Ronaldo was left on the bench from the start and only came on in the 62nd minute of the game.

CR7 was unable to help break the deadlock during his cameo as the match ended all square at 0-0 – leaving Al-Nassr now on a winless run of five matches.

At the full-time whistle, Ronaldo was visibly annoyed as he walked off the King Fahd Sport City Stadium pitch, which you can see in the footage below.

This only tells half the story of his anger, however, as a different video captures just how annoyed the Portugal legend was.

Yes, a moody Ronaldo can be seen pointing and moaning about something before becoming aggravated by the camerman's proximity to him.

The perturbed 38-year-old then squirts his water bottle at the media worker and firmly gestures for him to go and film someone or somewhere else.

How many goals has Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr?

Speaking about the match on his official Twitter account, Ronaldo appeared to reference some of the frustration he had over the result as he wrote: "Tough 1st game in the group stage! 2 more games to go. We keep fighting."

No doubt the striker will be desperate to soon get his team back to winning way as well as getting himself on the teamsheet once more.

So far with his current side, he has played 20 competitive matches, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in the time. Not a bad rate by any means, although Messi already has three goals and two assists in just two games for new club Inter Miami (albeit those haven't come in actual MLS matches).

Of course, Ronaldo could improve his goalscoring feats with a better group of players around him.

On that front, the good news is that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles are all set to make the switch from Europe to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer.

With that being the case, it will certainly be interesting to see how Ronaldo gets on with so many new – and some familiar – faces joining him in the Saudi Pro League shortly.