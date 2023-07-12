Cristiano Ronaldo remains arguably the biggest name to make the move to Saudi Arabia, starting a trend in doing so. It could be said that he is part of the reason why the league has welcomed so much talent this summer, starting a domino effect.

With that, Ronaldo may have been hoping to benefit – with a whole host of stars potentially joining him at Al Nassr – as he looks to win his first league title at the second time of asking in Saudi Arabia.

That might not be so easy, however, as the club have been banned from registering new players by FIFA, according to trusted journalist Ben Jacobs.

Why were Al Nassr hit with a transfer ban?

As per Jacobs, the ban comes after the Saudi club failed to pay add-ons owed to Leicester City in a deal for Ahmed Musa, after the forward triggered the additional fee of £390k between 2018 and 2020. Despite the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in the Premier League side's favour.

Jacobs also reported that sources expect the ban to be lifted in the coming weeks if the payment is made promptly, which Al Nassr have assured they will.

So far this summer, Al Nassr have only welcomed one player with that being Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan. The Champions League finalist looks set to be the only addition for now, however, after the ban.

Given the fact that N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, Jota, Kalidou Koulibaly – the list could go on – have all joined other clubs in Saudi Arabia, you have to worry about Ronaldo's title charge.

His side already lost out on the league title last season, finishing second behind Al-Ittihad, who have signed Kante, Benzema and Jota. So, not only will Ronaldo be without new teammates, but he'll be up against a title rival with players still capable of playing in the Champions League.

It really does feel as though the former Manchester United man has had a nightmare few years.

How much is Cristiano Ronaldo paid per week?

Despite Al Nassr's failure to pay Leicester City what they are reportedly owed, they reportedly shed out £3.6m per week to pay Ronaldo. An eye-watering sum, the football icon could pay the Foxes himself, and it would just be pocket change.

With that salary may still come the expectation of trophies, though, and after finishing second last season, the pressure will be on.

So far for the club, Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 16 appearances, whilst also making two assists for at least one goal involvement a game. It's the type of numbers that you'd expect from such a legendary player.

In his first full season, he will no doubt have his eye on the Golden Boot, even though he'll be forced to compete with former Real Madrid teammate Benzema. As the duo battle it out, those tuning into the Saudi Pro League could get themselves quite the spectacle.

One thing that we do know for sure, however, is the fact that, as things stand, Ronaldo will be doing it without the addition of fresh faces. The forward will hope to see a resolution of the issue in the coming weeks, especially as it won't be too long before the season gets underway in August with a whole host of new stars playing for rival clubs.