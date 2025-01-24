Aston Villa could now sell one of their stars this month after it emerged that a Saudi Arabian club are ready to table a bid for him, despite Unai Emery wanting to keep him until at least the end of the campaign.

Aston Villa continue to battle financial fair play

Aston Villa have enjoyed another fine season under Emery so far, and despite a narrow loss to Monaco in the Champions League they remain on course to qualify for the next stage of the competition, perhaps automatically should they beat Celtic at Villa Park in their final outing of the League phase.

In the Premier League, they sit eighth after claiming a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Arsenal in their most recent outing, but they remain just four points outside the top four and only two points outside the top six in a congested top half of the table.

To bolster their ranks this month, they have signed Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund, in a move that was largely financed by the sale of Jaden Philogene to Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town just months after his return to the Midlands.

They are also looking to sign another centre-back following Diego Carlos' exit to join Fenerbahce, in a deal worth a reported £8.5m. To that end, they have identified Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade and are hoping to complete a deal for the Frenchman before the end of the transfer window, despite having their first bid for the Sevilla man rejected.

Now though, a fresh report has cast yet more doubt on a star member of Emery's squad amid concerns they may well look to sell him this month.

Aston Villa brace for mega Duran bid

That is according to a report from the Telegraph, who report that Saudi giants Al-Nassr are readying a bid to try and sign Jhon Duran this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side have identified the 21-year-old as a long-term option to lead their line and are "preparing an official offer" to try and land him in the final days of the January transfer window.

Duran has been the subject of speculation all month, despite signing a new contract just months ago that saw his wages jump to £75,000 a week at Villa Park. West Ham have seen a bid rejected for the Colombian, while PSG are also thought to be interested.

Now though, Al-Nassr are set to try their luck, and the report claims that Aston Villa "could be tempted to sell Jhon Duran if an offer of at least £80 million arrives", something that is well within the power of the Saudi mega-rich side with the Midlands side now "bracing themselves" for an offer.

Meanwhile, the Colombian is thought to be "‘very interested’ by the Saudi Pro League club", according to another report from France.

Duran, who has hit the net 12 times this season including vital goals against Bayern Munich and West Ham United, has been dubbed "special" by Unai Emery, and it is added that the Villa boss is "desperate to keep Duran to help cope with the congested schedule", while Villa "have no plans to sell" unless that mega-bid is tabled.

Jhon Duran this season Appearances 28 Starts 7 Goals 12 Minutes per goal involvement 84.9

Should that happen though, it would help solve their financial concerns in one swoop, and could be enough to tempt them to cash in on the Colombian.