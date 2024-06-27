With Douglas Luiz already set to leave, Aston Villa could now suffer another transfer blow, with Al-Nassr now eyeing a move to sign one of Unai Emery's attacking stars who they believe can partner Cristiano Ronaldo and replace Sadio Mane.

Aston Villa transfer news

Emery has already suffered quite the blow in the form of Luiz's pending exit. The defensive midfielder is set to swap Villa Park for Juventus in a deal that will see Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea arrive in the other direction. But even with such arrivals, Emery will still struggle to replace the impact that Luiz had on his side, especially as they finished inside the Premier League's top four last season.

Attempting to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, however, those in the Midlands may yet suffer another frustrating exit. According to The Daily Mail, Al-Nassr are willing to sell Sadio Mane to sign Moussa Diaby from Aston Villa just one year after the winger joined the Midlands club for a reported £52m.

Related Aston Villa could boldly sell Watkins by signing £25m sensation Unai Emery has shown interest in a player who shone in France last season

The Saudi Club reportedly believe that the former Bayer Leverkusen man can replace Mane to become Ronaldo's partner next season. Diaby endured a mixed debut campaign at Villa Park, having started well before seeing his form fall away as the season progressed. Now, a year later, he could have the chance to bring an end to his time in the Premier League before Villa fans have really seen him at his best.

With that said, after already seemingly bidding farewell to Luiz, it remains to be seen whether Villa would be willing to show Diaby the exit door this summer.

"Versatile" Diaby yet to show best form at Aston Villa

Whilst Diaby didn't show his best form in his debut season, he isn't the first to take such time to adapt to Premier League football and he won't be the last. Given further time, there's no doubt that, like others, the winger will finally burst into life on a consistent basis in the Midlands to hand Emery a true attacking asset.

The Spaniard was full of praise for Diaby last season and the role he was playing, despite arguably not being at his best, telling Aston Villa's official website: “Moussa’s adaptation is going fast but he needs this adaptation. Each match for him, to know his teammates better, is very important.

"He is a player being versatile for us and I’m going to use him for the next matches and over the season in different positions. It’s very important for him and the team his capacity to assist and score goals. His qualities are adding to us being stronger in our squad.”

Ending the last campaign with 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions, Diaby will hope to take that extra step towards his best form to arguably hand Villa one of the most electric wingers in the Premier League.