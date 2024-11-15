Since Edu Gaspar's resignation as Arsenal sporting director, many candidates for the role have been linked through the press, with another interesting option now tempted to take the job.

Directors linked with Arsenal job after Edu departure

The Brazilian's memorable five-year tenure came to an end on November 4, drawing the curtain on a spell which saw Arsenal transformed under his watch.

Edu masterminded deals for club captain Martin Odegaard, who they signed from Real Madrid for just £30 million, and the club-record acquisition of England midfielder Declan Rice - who have both been pivotal ever since.

Arsenal's entire spine was signed by Edu, after working in tandem with Mikel Arteta on how best to strengthen the squad, but now the pair have parted ways in what has been viewed as a seismic blow for the club.

However, club legend Martin Keown has since offered a different perspective, suggesting this is a real opportunity for the Kroenkes to secure an upgrade.

"Ultimately, it took him a while to get going, didn't it, Edu? I mean, he needed some support from those above him," said Keown on talkSPORT.

"I think the biggest change in Arsenal was a greater investment in time and inclination from the Kroenke family. And I think that's been mirrored in Josh Kroenke becoming much more visible and much more engaged with Arsenal post the challenges of the European Super League and Arsenal's climb down from that position.

"If they bring a better sporting director in, that's got a wider brief, that's got a better understanding of being able to acquire even better players than the ones that Edu did... I'm not entirely sure that all of Edu's signings were the greatest signings.

"So with that in mind, you've got Arsenal being challenged on the field right now and people perceive it as being challenged off it now."

Of the candidates linked with taking over from Edu, it is believed current interim director Jason Ayto, Bayer Leverkusen's Simon Rolfes and even PSG chief Luis Campos are in the frame.

Roberto Alabe tempted to replace Edu at Arsenal

According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Real Sociedad's Roberto Alabe is a genuine contender as well. The 57-year-old already has a great working relationship with Arsenal, and it is believed Alabe is "in favour" of replacing Edu after having many past conversations with the club over their deals involving Kieran Tierney, Nacho Monreal and most recently Mikel Merino.

Alabe is also out of contract at the end of this season, but has refused to clarify rumors of another destination in mind.

“The very structure of the decision is not based on the future," said Alabe, via Noticias. "If in June 2024 we talk about June 2025, and we give ourselves a timing in which I give my commitment to continue working in a season that is not easy to manage, for me it would have been easier to say in June 2024 to say up to here.

“Afterwards I need to listen to other conversations, from other areas, learn about other projects, observe other things to possibly reconnect. I don't know what it will be, I don't have anything, I don't have a date for anything. The dates for everything are the ones we have discussed. There has been nothing external that has influenced that timing."