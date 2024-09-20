Sunderland have suffered a setback ahead of their clash with Middlesbrough this weekend, with an "outstanding" player out of the game through injury.

Sunderland prepare for huge Middlesbrough clash

The Black Cats were stopped in their tracks last Saturday after a perfect start to their Championship season, losing 3-2 away to Plymouth Argyle in the dying seconds. It was a result that acted as a reality check for Regis Le Bris and his players, but they still look like an impressive outfit.

On Saturday lunchtime, Sunderland host Middlesbrough in a mouthwatering derby, as Le Bris and his team look to get back on track. Michael Carrick's side are in 10th place and four points adrift of the Black Cats, so the hosts know that victory at the Stadium of Light will take them seven points clear of their rivals even this early in the campaign.

This game could tell us a lot more about Sunderland as a team, in terms of their ability to react to a bad result, with a resounding victory further suggesting that they are going to be one of the contenders to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

Injury problems are threatening to be an issue for them, however, with Alan Browne seen in a knee brace during a Q&A in midweek, leading to concerns about his involvement this weekend. Dan Ballard also limped off against Plymouth, giving Le Bris an added concern.

Sunderland team news before Middlesbrough

According to an update from The Sunderland Echo, Le Bris has confirmed that, while Ballard looks set to be available for the game, Browne is out of Saturday's clash with his aforementioned knee issue.

The report does state that "the prognosis is again better than initially thought", however, which has to be taken as a positive for Sunderland, although not in the short term ahead of the match with Boro.

Browne will be a miss this weekend, having made four Championship appearances out of a possible five so far this season, starting two of those matches. He arrived from Preston North End as an experienced head during the summer transfer window, so not having his nous in a local derby could be a loss.

The 29-year-old has even scored once for good measure, coming in the 3-1 win away to Portsmouth, while former Preston teammate Brad Potts heaped praise on him last season, having made his 400th appearance for the club:

"Yeah, it is an amazing achievement. He has obviously been an outstanding player ever since I came to the club. I am sure, if he stays at the club, he is going to break a few more records. I am really happy for him and all the lads are just proud of him and proud to say he is our captain really."

The hope is that Browne returns to the fold sooner rather than later, which Le Bris appears to think will be the case, proving to be as great a stalwart for Sunderland as he was in a Preston shirt.