Rangers could get as much as £4m for an unwanted player in the summer transfer window, according to an update from former player Alan Hutton.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers already look as though they are going to have an extremely productive summer, with a number of additions already confirmed by the club.

Jefte and Oscar Cortes have already joined the Scottish Premiership giants, with the latter once again coming in on loan from Lens, while Clinton Nsiala will officially move to the club on July 1st, sealing a permanent switch from AC Milan. A fourth signing could also be close, with Rangers thought to be in "pole position" to bring in Yusuf Kabadayi from Bayern Munich.

There are also plenty of other transfer rumours doing the rounds, however, with Hammarby IF youngster Nathaniel Adjei reportedly wanted by the Gers - a £5m move to Ibrox could be on the cards.

Another player who Rangers are believed to lead the race for this summer is Connor Barron, who has caught the eye for Aberdeen of late, making six appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

There could also be a number of outgoings at Ibrox in the coming weeks and months, however, and a key claim has emerged regarding one such figure.

Rangers could get £4m for unwanted player this summer

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton claimed that Ianis Hagi will leave Rangers this summer, with the club potentially getting as much as £4m for his signature:

"It’s a difficult one. When you’re talking about the likes of Hagi and Lammers, these kinds of guys, it’s difficult to put a figure on them. Of course, Rangers want to make the most money possible and I do expect him to leave. I can’t remember what they signed him for, but if they can get £2million, £3million, even £4million for him, they’ll be happy with that.

"It doesn’t look like he has a future at the club, so whatever money they can get in, they’ll look to reinvest in the squad.It looks like those winger positions are one they will look to strengthen."

It makes sense for Hagi to leave Rangers this summer, considering he isn't an important part of Philippe Clement's plans, spending this season on loan at Alaves. He arrived for £3m back in 2020, so they need to at least make the same amount of money back on him, hopefully getting £4m and making a profit in the process.

Assuming Hagi does move on, he should be remembered as a player who enjoyed some good times in a Rangers shirt, but who ultimately faded when it came to his all-round impact. Sixteen goals and assists in 99 appearances for the Gers is a perfectly reasonable return, but the manner in which his impact has waned has been disappointing, considering he is still only 25 years of age.