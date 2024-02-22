Leeds United have been dealt a "massive problem" after it emerged that their "technically gifted" star will miss the upcoming clash with current Championship leaders Leicester City after picking up yet another injury.

Leeds chasing down promotion

Relegated from the Premier League last season, Leeds are eyeing an immediate return to the top flight, but are being pushed all the way in what is one of the highest quality chasing packs in second tier history.

Daniel Farke's side have lost just six times all season and boast the best joint-best defensive record in the competition, but remain in a close-fought battle to ensure that they manage to occupy an automatic promotion spot come May, and now face a Leicester City side that have swept all before them so far this season.

In second place, Leeds are likely to be looking down rather than up as it stands. They sit nine points behind Friday's opponents with 13 games of the season left to play, but sit level with Ipswich (3rd) and just two points ahead of Southampton (4th) in what is shaping up to be a tightly-fought end to the season.

A win over Leicester would allow them some breathing room, but defeat could see them slip out of the automatic promotion spots over the weekend, and could leave them looking at the prospect of the play-off lottery, with one of the four leading sides in England's second tier guaranteed to still be in it come the beginning of next season.

Team Wins Losses Goals scored per game Goals conceded per game Points Leicester City 25 5 2.09 0.79 78 Leeds United 21 6 1.85 0.79 69 Ipswich Town 20 4 1.97 1.33 69 Southampton 20 6 1.94 1.21 67

Bamford out of Leicester clash

The Elland Road outfit have seen their preparation for the top-of-the-table clash with the Foxes disrupted through injury, and it star man Patrick Bamford who is set to be forced to sit out the home match against the league leaders.

Bamford was once considered one of the shining talents of English football, but has seen his recent career ruined by injury. The 30-year-old has managed just six Championship starts so far this season, and only made his first on New Year's Day.

In the games since though, he has found form with four goals and an assist to help Leeds in their long winning run, leading to rumours Bamford is one of several Leeds stars in line for a new contract.

Now former Rangers and Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has had his say, with the BBC pundit backing Bamford to come back stronger despite yet another setback but ruing his seemingly injury-prone nature.

“It’s been a massive problem for him,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“Injuries have been a huge issue for Bamford through the years and it’s not ideal for him considering his form. But there’s nothing he can do about it. He can’t tell when he’s going to get injured and it’s just a real shame for him. We all know he can be an outstanding football player and has been recently."

“He’s technically gifted and I think he will come back as strong. But as soon as he hits form, he seems to get injured."

It is not all bad news for Bamford, and fortunately the injury doesn't seem too serious this time around, with Leeds boss Farke revealing that the striker will 'definitely' be fit for the FA Cup fifth-round clash with Chelsea in a week.