Tottenham have been told that an in-form forward with eight goals and six assists in his league could decide to join Ange Postecoglou, with Spurs apparently in pole position to sign him as things stand.

Spurs eyeing new forward for Postecoglou this summer

The Lilywhites, according to reliable media sources in the past week, are keen to add a new forward as their major signing for the summer window.

Indeed, journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent wrote very recently that Tottenham have their eyes on Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze as targets in this regard, with other noteworthy reporters like Fabrizio Romano backing interest in the former.

While Postecoglou has an abundance of wingers at his disposal, namely Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min, Manor Solomon, Bryan Gil and Timo Werner, there are concerns the latter won't be able to add a consistent goalscoring threat.

The German was on target for the first time in his Tottenham career against Crystal Palace at the weekend, scoring his only goal for the club so far, but also missed a gaping chance to open the scoring when Sam Johnstone thwarted Werner's attempt to round him.

It is currently unclear whether Tottenham will activate the buy-option in his contract, but the rumours surrounding a new star winger this summer is perhaps an indicator they're weighing alternatives.

Another in-form wide forward to be linked is Hull City star Jaden Philogene.

The Englishman, who's been terrific form for the Tigers this season, boasts 14 Championship goal contributions - and it is believed that Tottenham are current favourites to sign Philogene.

Alan Hutton says Philogene may decide to join Tottenham

Speaking to Aston Villa News, commenting on the 22-year-old's future, former Tottenham defender and BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton has suggested Philogene may decide to join Spurs - despite Villa holding the advantage of a £15 million buy-back clause.

“Fair play to him, he’s left and gone to Hull and done really well and now other teams are looking and he might feel as though he doesn’t want to go back, he’ll want to move forward in his career and try something else.

“Obviously, Tottenham under Ange have been a breath of fresh air so that might be something that he may feel suits him better than going backwards.”

Philogene is rated very highly by those around Hull City, like podcaster Ant Northgraves, who has tipped the young attacker for England one day and believes he is simply "astonishing".

“I think Jaden Philogene definitely has the ability and the confidence to step up to a Premier League team regularly," said Northgraves to Football League World.

Jaden Philogene's best Championship performances for Hull City Match Rating (via WhoScored) Rotherham, home 8.94 Rotherham, away 8.73 Preston, home 8.61 Swansea, away 8.49 Plymouth, home 8.34

“I feel like his ceiling is so high, he’s probably one of, if not the, most technically gifted players I’ve seen play for us. He’s astonishing. I do think he’ll go on to be an England player.

"He definitely has the ability, paired together with the confidence, the arrogance, the outstanding ability to win games almost single-handedly."