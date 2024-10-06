Reliable journalist Alan Myers has claimed that Everton have an "agreement" in principle regarding a "brave" player who is currently a free agent.

Everton draw with Newcastle after recent Dyche sack rumours

The Blues drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening, in what proved to be a solid result, especially as former winger Anthony Gordon saw a penalty saved by Jordan Pickford during the first half.

While far from an earth-shattering point, it was a draw that helped further steady the ship at Goodison Park, taking some of the pressure off Sean Dyche in the process.

That's not to say that Everton aren't being linked with potential replacements for their current manager, however, should results not improve enough moving forward. Jose Mourinho has emerged as an eye-catching option who Dan Friedkin is keen on bringing in, and while the Portuguese may not be held in the regard he once was during his Chelsea days, appointing him could still feel like a huge coup.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate has also been mentioned as an option, but would reportedly prefer the Manchester United job if Erik ten Hag gets the sack, while a David Moyes reunion has been mooted, too.

Responding to a question on X, Myers claimed that Everton have an "agreement" with Dele Alli, in terms of him only earning money on a contract at Goodison Park once he returns to full fitness, having reached a compromise with Tottenham during the summer, waiving paying a further fee until.

This seems like a sensible agreement with Everton and Alli, ensuring that the Blues aren't paying out big wages while the Englishman is sidelined through injury.

The versatile 28-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or left midfielder and he was hailed by Spurs star Son Heung-min for his honesty in an interview about his struggles growing up, saying: "Your brave words will help so many people. Proud of you mate."

It remains to be seen if Alli can ever properly get his career back on track and come close to reaching the levels he once did, but it would be such a heartwarming story to see him get fit again and be a hit in an Everton shirt.

The talent is there, and at 28 he is still far from an old player, but fitness issues have been a huge problem down the years, not to mention the many other issues that he went into depth about in the interview.