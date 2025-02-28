Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has made a big claim regarding Alexander Isak's availability for the upcoming EFL Cup final clash with Liverpool.

The Magpies were beaten 2-0 away to the Reds in midweek, with the Premier League leaders' superiority ultimately showing at Anfield, following goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Newcastle were without star man Isak to lead the line, however, with an injury keeping him sidelined, as Eddie Howe looks to handle him with care. Without the Swede, the visitors weren't the same force, with Liverpool's defence troubled far less than if he had been in the starting lineup, having given Virgil van Dijk a tough assignment in the 3-3 draw at St James' Park back in December.

There is now a huge amount of understandable focus on the EFL Cup final on March 16th, in what is one of the biggest days in the Magpies' history, as they look to end their unfathomable 70-year wait for a major trophy.

Isak's fitness is understandably a cause for concern for Newcastle supporters, considering the clash with the Reds is now only just over two weeks away, and their chances of glory will be hugely affected if he is only able to watch on from the sidelines. Now, a key update has emerged regarding the situation.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer said that he believes Isak will be fit for Newcastle's EFL Cup showdown with Liverpool at Wembley.