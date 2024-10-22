Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith heaped high praise on a Nottingham Forest player during their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night, even comparing him to the great Lionel Messi. The Reds had to wait all weekend to get back underway after the international break, but it was worth the wait as they claimed all three points at home to Palace.

Nottingham Forest back to winning ways

Forest have made an excellent start to the Premier League season, and that continued as Chris Wood’s goal was enough to see the Reds climb to eighth place and just two points adrift of fifth-place Brighton. Wood has been Forest’s standout performer so far this season, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo was full of praise for his striker, not for his goals but for his all-round play: “Amazing, we are delighted with not only his goals.

"All his actions in the game, how he leads the team, his set pieces, and more than all that is the impact he has in the dressing room. His leadership, he is a very experienced player for the young lads. We cannot thank him enough."

On the result, Nuno was “delighted” that his side secured the win in front of their home supporters: “I saw it was difficult, but so I'm happy we can finally give this moment to our fans, who are always helping and supporting us, so I'm especially delighted for them.”

Wood will obviously take a lot of the plaudits, as he scored the only goal of the game, but there was another Forest player that came in for high praise as well.

Alan Smith compares Elliot Anderson to Lionel Messi

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith was left impressed by the dribbling of Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and compared him to the great Lionel Messi. The midfielder went past three or four players in the first 20 minutes of the match, and it left Smith impressed by what he had just seen.

Anderson, who was labelled “excellent” by Eddie Howe last season, joined the Reds during the summer transfer window and has already become a key player, starting seven of their eight Premier League games and recording one assist, which came against Wolves back in August.

The 21-year-old, who is on a weekly wage of £40,000 at the City Ground, received high praise from Smith during Monday’s commentary: “It was like Lionel Messi there in the box. Not once but twice, happy feet. Wonderful play from Elliot Anderson.”

Elliot Anderson's numbers vs Crystal Palace Minutes played 78 Expected goals 0.27 Expected assists 0.58 Touches 67 Passes 36/38 (95%) Key passes 5 Big chances created 2 Shots on target 2 Dribbles attempted (Succ.) 6 (6) Ground duels (won) 14 (8) Aerial duels (won) 4 (3)

Anderson is obviously a long way from being a player like Messi, but the midfielder will be pleased with his performance on Monday night, as he arguably put in one of his most impressive displays since joining the club.