Well, that was a little bit good wasn't it, unless you support Chelsea of course. Arsenal haven't been at the races in recent weeks, crashing out of Europe and falling behind in the title race.

However, after a swashbuckling 5-0 win for the Gunners on Tuesday night, the biggest win over the Blues in their history, they now sit three points clear of Liverpool and four clear of Manchester City, although their title rivals do have games in hand.

Crucial to the victory in midweek was the Arsenal skipper, Martin Odegaard. While the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli may have dipped in form, the Norwegian has remained a constant.

He is the man for the big occasion, notably supplying a magical assist in the second-leg Champions League win over Porto and scoring a crucial goal at the death when they faced Wolves last Saturday.

Odegaard didn't find the scoresheet this time. A goal surely would have capped off a 10/10 performance from a player who took plenty of plaudits after the game.

As Arsenal ran away with the match, the former Real Madrid man supplied two assists, the first of which was a delicious ball in behind the Chelsea defence for Kai Havertz to score.

Described as being "out of this world" by some on social media after the game, it was a proper captain's display and one that took Mikel Arteta's team closer to winning the title.

But what did an Arsenal legend have to say about it? Football FanCast spoke exclusively to Sky Sports Pundit Alan Smith on behalf of Crypto Casino to get his thoughts.

What Alan Smith said about Martin Odegaard

Odegaard joined the Gunners in January 2021 on a loan deal and impressed enough to secure himself a permanent move the following summer.

Since then he has been nothing short of magnificent in the famous red and white, duly taking on the captain duties while scoring 35 goals and registering 23 assists in 149 matches.

Truth be told, he should have plenty more assists. Against Chelsea, he was the first Arsenal player since Mesut Ozil in October 2017 to supply eight key passes in a league game. Yeah, he's that good.

So, what did Smith have to say?

"He’s been a spectacular signing," the former Arsenal striker began. "I remember back when he did come and what was it? £30m? A lot of people were thinking they paid over the odds. Why are they signing this young lad for that kind of money?

"But he's one of the best out there in his role. He really is, he is in fantastic form. What I love about him is he's obviously very skilful, but his appetite for the game and the responsibility he takes on his shoulders. He always wants the ball, and always wants to make things happen once in tight spaces. He's just at the heart of most things that Arsenal are doing at the moment. He's absolutely brilliant."

Comparisons were made to a certain Dennis Bergkamp after the game. Asked about that, Smith told Odegaard what he needed to do to live up to that tag.

"What a compliment to be mentioned in the same breath [as Bergkamp]. Listen, if Arsenal can win some trophies and he does it over an extended period, then yeah, he might be able to be mentioned in the same breath but he’s got a little way to go."