Tottenham Hotspur sealed a loan deal to sign Kevin Danso from RC Lens in a last-gasp January window move, which includes a £21 million obligation to buy, but one pundit has shared a "concern" for Spurs in regard to their new arrival.

Kevin Danso set for Tottenham debut against Liverpool

With both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero ruled out of Tottenham's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool, and Radu Dragusin out for at least six months after sustaining ACL damage, manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Danso is set to play a role at Anfield tonight.

You couldn't ask for a tougher debut than a baptism of fire at Anfield, with Spurs holding on to a precious 1-0 lead from the first leg of their semi-final and Postecoglou desperately looking not to concede easy chances.

"He will play," said Postecoglou on Danso's inclusion against Liverpool. "Whether he starts or not we will take a look because we have another game three days later and that has been our existence for quite a while now.

"You are right, Ben (Davies), Archie, Pedro (Porro) has played every minute of football we have had for the last three months, but the boys are handling it okay, and the performances are still stacking up.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

"It’s great to get Kevin in. He is ready to play. Whether he starts or he comes on, we will make a decision. It’s really important he is part of it now because losing Radu was a massive blow so having him available is good."

When asked if Danso was a reactionary signing from Spurs, given just how late it was on in the window, not to mention how they hijacked Wolves' deal for the Austrian, Postecoglou assured supporters he's there for the long-term.

"I don't think we'd be signing 21-year-olds and 19-year-olds reactively," said Postecoglou in his pre-Liverpool press conference.

"If it was reactive we'd be signing 35-year-olds. So the nature of the players signed shows they're not just about now, they're about us continuing to build. I certainly see Toni, Mathys and Kevin very much part of a short, medium and long-term strategy here, for sure. They're all really good fits for what we're doing."

Pundit shares Kevin Danso "concern" for Tottenham

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit John Wenham shared a "concern" he holds with Danso signing for Tottenham.

“Danso isn’t actually someone that I know too much about,” Wenham said. “However, I do think to myself that he is 26, he’s been playing in the French league for a long time, and none of the other clubs have touched him.

“Some of these scouts have been on extensive missions in France scouting the likes of William Saliba, Wesley Fofana and Leny Yoro. However, nobody has picked up on Danso before. As a result, that is a bit of a concern for me.

“I hope I’m wrong, and he comes in and smashes it. However, that does ring some alarm bells for me.”

While the 26-year-old didn't quite make it at Southampton, his Ligue 1 form for Lens shows exactly why Tottenham brought him to N17.

According to WhoScored, Danso stood out as Lens' second-best performer before making the switch to Spurs, all while making more clearances and blocks per 90 than any other player in Lens' squad. The defender also won more aerial duels per 90 than any of his former teammates in that time.