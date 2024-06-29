It may feel as if the 2023/24 campaign has only just finished, but the start of pre-season is now just right around the corner, with Ange Postecoglou no doubt hoping that Tottenham Hotspur can get their business done early in time for the squad reunion next week.

The latest suggestion is that the Lilywhites are once again looking to strengthen their midfield ranks, with Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey believed to be a leading target for the former Celtic boss.

According to recent reports, the north London outfit are hopeful that they could prise the Englishman from Villa Park for a fee of around £50m, with the 23-year-old able to offer increased competition to likes of Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur in the centre of the park.

Despite that move having received the backing of Postecoglou, Ramsey is seemingly not the only promising midfield talent to have caught the eye of late...

Latest on Spurs' search for a midfielder

Having reported on the club's interest in Ramsey, football.london journalist Alasdair Gold has also revealed that Spurs are considering Stade Rennais sensation, Desire Doue, as a possible target this summer.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a real breakout season in France and is said to have captured the interest of a host of clubs across Europe, according to Gold, with Tottenham seemingly among the latest suitors to have thrown their hat in the ring.

While there is no suggestion that Postecoglou and co have made a concrete move as yet, if the Premier League side are to push through a move for the teenage Frenchman they may reportedly have to fork out around €40m (£34m).

Why Spurs should sign Desire Doue

Much like Ramsey, Doue would prove a welcome addition to Postecoglou's ranks due to his innate versatility, with the Rennes youngster able to operate in an attacking midfield role, as well as on either flank.

That flexibility played its part in what was a hugely impressive 2023/24 campaign for the in-demand talent, as he chalked up four goals and five assists in 31 Ligue 1 outings - Ramsey, by contrast, scored just once and provided only one assist in 16 league games during an injury-hit season.

Of course, it is harsh to judge the Villa man based on his injury woes last term - as he did contribute 13 league goals and assists the season prior - but Doue does stack up well when comparing their records across the last 365 days.

How Doue compares to Ramsey Stat (per 90) Doue Ramsey Non-penalty goals 0.18 0.11 Assists 0.18 0.11 Shot-creating actions 4.79 3.06 Pass completion 74.9% 79.8% Progressive passes 6.71 2.95 Progressive carries 4.38 3.48 Successful take-ons 3.42 0.84 Tackles 1.87 1.69 Interceptions 0.91 0.32 Stats via FBref

As shown in the table above, it is the French diamond who notably holds the edge with regard to his dribbling prowess and ability to beat a man, as indicated by his superior record with regard to progressive carries and successful take-ons, per 90.

That ability to simply glide up the pitch with the ball has earned Doue comparisons to notable figures in European football, with data analyst Ben Mattinson remarking that he is "similar to [Jamal] Musiala" in the way that he "toys with defenders".

Musiala - who boasts 74 goal involvements in just 163 games for Bayern Munich at the age of only 21 - has stolen the headlines in recent weeks due to his displays for Germany at Euro 2024, with the one-time England youth star scoring a goal in each of the hosts' opening two group games.

To think that Spurs could get their hands on their own version of the fleet-footed Bayern man is truly mouthwatering, and at a potentially cheaper cost than Ramsey, Doue could be a worthy target for Postecoglou this summer.