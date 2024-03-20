Reliable journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested that Tottenham could sign a prolific striker after claims his price tag is dropping.

Spurs chasing new centre-forward this summer

As Ange Postecoglou attempts to guide his Spurs side to fourth, and subsequent Champions League qualification, Lilywhites chiefs appear to be busy planning ahead for the summer transfer window.

Reports suggest that Spurs want to sign a new wide attacker, despite the abundance of quality wingers in their squad, and there are other claims that Tottenham are laying the groundwork for a striker transfer.

They're yet to replace club legend and record goalscorer Harry Kane, who departed for Bayern Munich last summer, but Richarlison has taken that mantle up pretty well lately with nine goals in his last eleven league games.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 4 Cristian Romero 4

The Brazilian's fine form hasn't stopped Spurs from being linked with a host of striker targets, including big names like Brentford star Ivan Toney and lesser-known options such as Union St.Gillosie striker Mohamed Amoura.

The former is a particularly interesting case, as there will likely be a clamour of growing interest in his services. Bees boss Thomas Frank has also freely admitted that Toney is pretty likely to leave this summer.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” Frank said to Danish media, via Tipsbladet.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now. He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.

“This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”

Due to his contract situation, which is set to expire in 2025, Brentford may also be forced to accept a fee of around £50-60 million for Toney.

Alasdair Gold suggests Tottenham could sign Toney

The 27-year-old's future is set to be one of the talking points of this summer window, and after the previously mentioned reveal of his price tag, there is a belief that Tottenham could be contenders for his signature.

Alasdair Gold backs that Spurs could well sign Toney this summer, and refuses to rule out that possibility when on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast.

“I’m not sure where Ivan Toney’s going to go," said Gold.

"The big odds were on him to go to Arsenal, but that doesn’t seem to be as strong a link anymore at all. I wonder if in classic Spurs style they look at a player with a year left on his contract. In that system, he would get so many goals. I wouldn’t rule that out entirely, he would be a fantastic addition."