Albanian football has a long history, characterised by players who have had a big influence both domestically and internationally. From legendary figures who paved the way for future generations, to modern stars shining in Europe's top leagues, these players have brought pride to Albania.

They made history fairly recently by earning a spot in their first major European Championship in 2016. Their victory over Romania demonstrated their potential on Europe's biggest stage, even though they were unable to advance to the knockout stages. Furthermore, Albania has a long history of competition in south-eastern European football, as seen by its victories in events such as the Balkan Cup in 1946 and the 2000 Malta International Tournament.

They will also return to major tournament football this summer, with Albania drawn in a tough-looking Group B at Euro 2024.

With that, here is the list of what we believe are the ten greatest Albanian footballers...

Rank Player Career span 1 Panajot Pano 1957-1975 2 Erjon Bogdani 1994-2013 3 Lorik Cana 2000-2016 4 Loro Borici 1937-1957 5 Elseid Hysaj 2011-present 6 Thomas Strakosha 2015-present 7 Ervin Skela 1992-2018 8 Altin Lala 1994-2012 9 Rudi Vata 1988-2005 10 Ilir Pernaska 1967-1981

10 Ilir Pernaska

1967-1981

Famous in Albanian football circles, Ilir Pernaska played in midfield for KF Tirana and the national team, mainly in the 1960s and 1970s, and made a big impact. Known for his outstanding midfield skills, Pernaska was a master at playmaking. His time with KF Tirana was distinguished by his leadership on and off the field, which was instrumental in helping the team win multiple national league championships.

On the international stage, he made 15 appearances for Albania and returned a healthy record of five goals.

9 Rudi Vata

1988-2005

One of the most well-known Albanian players to play overseas in the 1990s was Rudi Vata, a name synonymous with greatness in Albanian football, who had a stellar career both locally and abroad.

Vata travelled from Albania to a number of European clubs, the most notable of which was Celtic in Scotland, where his commitment, adaptability, and defensive skill won him over many supporters, as he won one Scottish Cup during his time in Glasgow.

He also enjoyed an equally illustrious international career with the Albanian national team. With 58 caps, he proudly represented his nation, emerging as a crucial member of Albania's defence in the 1990s.

8 Altin Lala

1994-2012

Respected in Albanian football, Altin Lala is best known for his lengthy and illustrious career with Hannover 96 in Germany, where he established himself as one of the team's most recognisable players. Lala ended up making 320 appearances during his time at Hannover.

In addition to his club career, Lala was a mainstay of the Albanian national team, captaining the group and collecting 79 caps.

7 Ervin Skela

1992-2018

Ervin Skela, who was renowned for his inventiveness and technical prowess in midfield, made a big impact on clubs around Europe as well as the Albanian national team.

Highlights of Skela's career included playing in Germany for teams like Energie Cottbus and Eintracht Frankfurt, where he was praised for his ability to score from midfield. He scored 21 goals and laid on 29 assists in the Bundesliga.

He also represented Albania internationally, amassing 75 caps while contributing 13 goals and playing a pivotal role in numerous qualification campaigns.

6 Thomas Strakosha

2015-present

Thomas Strakosha is a gifted goalkeeper who has carried on his father's legacy, as the son of Foto Strakosha. He joined Lazio in 2012 and has since established a reputation for having quick reflexes and strong shot-blocking, helping Lazio win the Coppa Italia in 2019.

Since then, he's secured a move to the Premier League with west London club Brentford, but has only managed to make a couple of appearances for the Bees. Regardless, he has still managed to make 27 appearances for his country as their No 1.

At just 29 years of age, he still has a large part of his career ahead of him. Despite this, he has already managed to achieve many things, including two Coppa Italias, two Italian Super Cups, one Italian Youth Championship and one Coppa Italia Primavera title.

5 Elseid Hysaj

2011-present

Elseid Hysaj is a well-known player in modern Albanian football who has established himself as a dependable and adaptable defender in some of the continent's best leagues.

His career took off while at Empoli in Italy, and in 2015, he secured a move to Napoli as a result of his performances there. The 30-year-old established himself as a pillar of the Partenopei defence, renowned for his versatility and ability to cover all defensive positions.

In both Napoli's Serie A campaigns and their European adventures during his time there, his efforts were vital, as well as helping them secure an Italian Cup. The defender later sought a move to Lazio in 2021, where he currently plays his football.

Since making his debut for the Albanian national team in 2013, Hysaj has been a vital member of the squad. He has more than 80 caps, taking part in prestigious competitions such as Euro 2016, where Albania made their competition debut.

4 Loro Borici

1937-1957

Legendary Albanian footballer Loro Boriçi made a lasting impression as a coach and player. He was a key player for Partizani Tirana and the Albanian national team in the 1940s and 1950s. He also captained Albania and was well-known for his midfield brilliance on the field, as well as making a huge contribution to the growth of football in the nation.

Following his retirement, Boriçi enjoyed great success as a coach, implementing an emphasis on talent, discipline and tactical awareness while managing the Albanian national team as well as others, including Vllaznia Shkoder.

Interestingly, a stadium in Shkoder which was previously named Vojo Kushi, took Borici's name in his memory.

3 Lorik Cana

2000-2016

Lorik Cana was one of the most recognisable players in Albanian football, operating as a defensive midfielder. He took absolutely no prisoners as a no-nonsense player who loved to fly into tackles and protect the defence.

The 40-year-old started his professional career at FC Dardania Lausanne II before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in France, where he soon started to establish himself. Throughout his career, he played in several of the best European leagues, spending time with Lazio in Italy, Galatasaray in Turkey, Marseille in France, and Sunderland in the English Premier League.

He made more than 90 caps for the Albanian national side, captaining the team and setting an exemplary example on and off the field. He was another of those players involved in Albania's historic qualification for Euro 2016.

Despite retiring, Cana is adored by supporters, a hero to young athletes and a source of pride for Albanian football.

2 Erjon Bogdani

1994-2013

One of the most prolific scorers in Albanian football is Erjon Bogdani, a name that is practically synonymous with the sport in Albania. Throughout his career, he played in various top European leagues, spending a long period of time in Italy with teams like Reggina, Verona and Siena, among others. He made 397 appearances at club level, scoring 79 times for nine different clubs in total.

Bogdani was a vital member of the Albanian national team, setting a record with 18 goals to become the all-time top scorer. Over the course of his distinguished career, which spanned more than a decade and included multiple World Cup and European Championship qualifiers, he earned 75 caps while representing Albania.

1 Panajot Pano

1957-1975

Celebrated as Albania's Golden Player, Panajot Pano is a legendary figure in Albanian football, known for his technical talent and goalscoring exploits during his prime years with Partizani Tirana. Pano established himself as a pivotal character in the history of the club by leading them to multiple league titles while dominating the Albanian Superliga in the 1960s and 1970s.

He then demonstrated his abilities at international level by scoring four goals and earning 28 caps for Albania. This led to the President of Albania honoring him with the Honor of the Nation Order in recognition of his remarkable achievements in football. He was also honoured as Albania's Golden Player at the UEFA Jubilee Awards, recognising him as the greatest player in the nation's football history for the previous fifty years.