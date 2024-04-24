A £31 million-plus forward "could soon join" Tottenham over the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus, with a Spurs player potentially going in the other direction as well.
Spurs aim to seal new attacker deal with many exits possible
As previously reported by the likes of Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are keen to add more goals and assists to Ange Postecoglou's ranks when the transfer window reopens for business.
They already boast real firepower, with the likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison scoring 26 goals between them, but the lack of a world-class centre-forward akin to club record goalscorer Harry Kane has motivated Spurs to look for a solution.
While Richarlison has been in fine form under Postecoglou, there are still some doubts over his suitability to lead the line for future seasons, as Tottenham look to grow even more after a fine debut campaign for their manager.
Tottenham are apparently laying the groundwork to sign a striker
|Tottenham's next league fixtures
|Date
|Arsenal (home)
|April 28th
|Chelsea (away)
|May 2nd
|Liverpool (away)
|May 5th
|Burnley (home)
|May 11th
|Man City (home)
|May 14th
, but also remain keen to inject more creativity in the wide areas. The likes of Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze are thought to be on Spurs' radar
ahead of the summer, though cheaper options abroad may hold a greater appeal to chairman Daniel Levy
.
Serie A has been a fruitful pool of talent for Tottenham in recent years, and it is believed Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson features prominently in their thinking. The Iceland international has bagged 13 goals in 31 Serie A starts with a further three assists to boot, which has turned heads in north London.
Gudmundsson "could soon land at Tottenham" over Inter and Juventus
According to Calciomercato this week, sharing an update on the 26-year-old's future, Spurs are a very likely destination for him as they try to beat both Inter Milan and Juventus in the race for his signing.
It is believed the player could cost over £31 million in cash to prise away from Liguria, though, and clubs may look to include players as part of the deal to bring down his price tag.
Spurs have seemingly already got a head start on this, as Genoa currently have Djed Spence there on loan, with a summit set to take place at the end of this season over his future. Gudmundsson "could soon land at Tottenham"
, according to Calcio, and we believe he'd be an astute purchase going off his form.
“If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long,”
said Kevin Strootman
told Il Secolo XIX newspaper.
“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one.
“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”