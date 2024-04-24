A £31 million-plus forward "could soon join" Tottenham over the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus, with a Spurs player potentially going in the other direction as well.

Spurs aim to seal new attacker deal with many exits possible

As previously reported by the likes of Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are keen to add more goals and assists to Ange Postecoglou's ranks when the transfer window reopens for business.