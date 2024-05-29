A £2.6 million-per-year Arsenal player has admitted that he's likely to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, coming after internal talks with the Gunners hierarchy.

Arsenal set for mini overhaul in 2024

There are many who could well be facing their final few months in north London, from bit-part players to more big-name first teamers.

The likes of Nuno Tavares, Kieran Tierney and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who all spent last season on loan deals away from Arsenal, are the likeliest departees - while both Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares are set to leave when their contracts expire on June 30.

The aforementioned don't appear to have a future under manager Mikel Arteta, who is also reportedly very likely to green-light a summer exit for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after he fell behind David Raya in the goalkeeping pecking order.

"It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if," said journalist Charles Watts to CaughtOffside recently.

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then.

Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the Premier League Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

“He’s still young, he’s homegrown, an established England international and has a long-term contract. Yes, interested clubs will know that Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations will be weakened somewhat given he is now clearly behind David Raya in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t mean the club should basically give him away."

Alongside the aforementioned, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah stand out as the other players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer - with rumours suggesting the Gunners are open to offers for them.

Lokonga admits he'll leave Arsenal this summer after talks

Lokonga has now admitted to media he'll leave Arsenal this summer after internal talks with the club. The 24-year-old, on a rumoured £2.6 million-per-year, spent last season on loan at Luton Town - making 17 top flight appearances and bagging three assists.

​​"Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity," said the Arsenal manager (via The Mirror).

"He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht. I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons.

"We're confident Albert's ready for the next stage in his development and we're looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence."