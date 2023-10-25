Tottenham Hotspur have excited both neutrals this season and supporters alike with their new brand of football under likeable Austrailan head coach Ange Postecoglou, sitting top of the tree in the Premier League after a Monday night 2-0 victory over London rivals, Fulham.

This has all been achieved despite the backdrop of Harry Kane leaving N17 behind for Bavaria, Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 278 strikes and main talisman joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for £86.4m to break the hearts of Spurs fans everywhere.

Tottenham have recuperated the funds that they got for their departing superstar into significantly improving their squad to the standards they're currently operating at, buying the likes of James Maddison, Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven who have all slotted into the first team effortlessly.

The Lilywhites have also bought a number of promising talents with an eye on the future, 20-year-old Alejio Veliz purchased from his native Argentina after netting 19 goals in 63 starts for former club CA Rosario Central.

How is Alejo Veliz performing this season?

Nowhere near the standard to replace the out-going Kane just yet, Veliz is certainly a prospect to watch out for under the guidance of Postecoglou who has gifted his new Argentine striker fleeting opportunities to impress so far this season.

He has featured in only ten minutes of football for Spurs so far in the Premier League, substituted on at the death in wins versus Liverpool and Luton Town.

The young attacker was allowed to get more minutes under his belt in Tottenham's EFL Trophy tie away at Colchester United, playing for 28 minutes in Essex in a side more focused on youth.

Veliz's time will come to become a permanent fixture in the Spurs starting line-up with the attacker still but Tottenham could have a natural heir to Kane away from new additions in the form of young Irish prodigy Troy Parrott, who has been with Spurs since 2017.

Who is Troy Parrott?

Parrott has been in and around the Tottenham youth ranks ever since departing Belvedere FC in his birthplace of Dublin, impressing numerous times away from Spurs out on loan.

Labelled as "phenomenal" in terms of his work rate by ex manager Ryan Lowe amid his stint at Preston North End, Spurs have a real talent on their hands if he is nurtured correctly.

He's in fantastic form for his current loan club Excelsior Rotterdam out in the Netherlands, scoring three goals from six contests even without starting a game yet for the Eredivisie outfit.

He could go close to eclipsing his best loan goal total if he continues this blistering start, scoring ten times from 47 appearances when he was on loan at Milton Keynes Dons during the 2021-22 season.

Parrott has been the definition of clinical ever since embarking on his latest loan adventure, needing only one shot in his side's last contest versus PEC Zwolle, as per Sofascore, to impose himself into the contest - scoring a matter of moments after being introduced, shades of Kane's deadliness in-front of goal arguably present.

After this loan spell in the Dutch first division, Tottenham will no doubt have a look at the 6 foot 1 attacker and Postecoglou could well believe he's ready for a first team berth at Spurs after maturing and refining his game away from the club.

The aforementioned Veliz may be the name on everyone's lips at present, yet Parrott could well be want to watch this season and beyond.