Despite the obvious heartbreak surrounding Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich, the other attackers who stayed put at Tottenham have continued to perform to lessen the hurt caused by Kane’s exit.

Heung-Min Son continues to be a reliable source of goals for Spurs, the South Korean star netting eight goals from 11 games this season whilst new boy James Maddison has endeared himself to his new fanbase immediately with three goals already from attacking midfield.

Summer recruit Alejo Veliz is more of a long-term addition to the Spurs group, patience required with the 20-year-old striker who has only been afforded fleeting opportunities to impress since joining from his native Argentina.

Yet, Ange Postecoglou might not have needed to splash £13m on the 6 foot 1 youngster if he looked more inward before finalising this transfer – teenage starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell could have pushed on for a first-team berth, the 19-year-old exciting coaches at Spurs in the U21 age bracket.

Soonsup-Bell will work on his game further at youth level, whilst Veliz attempts to work his way up the ladder in north London in the senior set-up to challenge Richarlison to become the relied-upon back-up option.

Veliz’s numbers this season

Netting 11 goals in his final season with Argentine side CA Rosario Central – the club he called home during his formative years – Veliz is a promising young striker and one that Postecoglou was keen to add to his new group at Tottenham.

Substituted on versus Liverpool, Luton and Fulham with barely any minutes left on the clock – Veliz playing a combined two minutes of football at home to the Reds and away at Kenilworth Road versus the Hatters - Tottenham's number 36 is nowhere near being a first-team regular so early into his fledging Spurs career.

The 20-year-old has been utilised more often in the lower-ranked Cup competitions, notably in the EFL Trophy where Spurs often field an U21 majority starting eleven.

It was in this competition where Veliz would net his debut goal for Tottenham up against Peterborough United, heading home coolly on a foggy night in Cambridgeshire to open his account.

The youthful eleven would lose 3-1 on the night, but the Argentinian forward would have been pleased to get off the mark for his new employers irrespective of the full-time outcome.

Coincidentally, Soonsup-Bell also featured in this exact Cup clash but failed to make an impact despite a barnstorming few games at U21 level recently for the teenager.

Soonsup-Bell’s numbers this season

Originally beginning his football education at Chelsea, Soonsup-Bell would swap west London for North London in January this year.

Labelled as a “talented” striker by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano when this move to Spurs was unveiled, the 19-year-old certainly hasn’t disappointed when pulling on the U21 jersey for Tottenham with Soonsup-Bell showing everyone his deadly goalscoring capabilities.

In his last two games in Premier League 2, Soonsup-Bell – who can operate down the right wing or as a centre-forward, has two goals and two assists to his name.

In total, Spurs’ number 52 has an astounding eight goals and four assists from just nine matches played – including two goals of his own versus Colchester United in the EFL Trophy, his first on the Essex coast a dazzling solo goal.

Tottenham U21 top scorers - 2023/24 Player Number of goals #1 Jude Soonsup-Bell 8 #2 Will Lankshear 7 #3 Yaya Santiago 6 #4 Jamie Donley 6 #5 Nile John 3 Stats via Transfermarkt.

This means the 19-year-old is now tied with Son’s eight goals in the senior team, the 19-year-old highly thought of as a future prospect.

Tottenham will have to look after their starlet appropriately, in order to see Soonsup-Bell reach his full potential and blossom fully into a feared first-team attacker.