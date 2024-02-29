Newcastle United have made some brilliant signings since the takeover by the Saudi Prince Investment Fund (PIF) back in 2021.

The Magpies have brought in players such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes for hefty fees, with both players crucial as the club secured Champions League football for the first time in 20 years last season.

Since the arrival of the PIF in 2021, the club have spent over £420m on players, with the board investing a huge amount to improve the playing squad.

Despite this, the club have had many quality players within their ranks over the last decade with many of them playing their best football away from St James' Park.

One of those left the club in 2018, being a huge hit in the Premier League, before making another huge move in the summer of 2023.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's stats at Newcastle United

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic joined the Magpies for £13m back in the summer of 2015, with the Serbian signing a five-year deal at St James' Park.

During his stint on Tyneside, the forward scored 17 times in 72 outings for the club, in a spell that wasn't as successful as both parties would've expected upon his arrival.

The Serbian striker is known for his aggressive playstyle, with Mitrovic receiving two red cards during his three-year spell at the club.

He spent the last year at the club on loan at Championship side Fulham, scoring 12 goals in a spell that saw the London side gain promotion after beating Aston Villa at Wembley in the play-off final.

His successful loan stint at Fulham saw the Cottagers fork out £22m for the striker, with Mitrovic ending his three-year stint at Newcastle with the club making £9m profit on the Serbian.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's stats since leaving Newcastle United

Since leaving St James' Park, the striker has taken his career to another level - excelling during his time in London for Marco Silva's side.

During the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, the Serbian scored 11 times. However, it wasn't enough as Fulham suffered an immediate return to the Championship, with Mitrovic staying put with the Cottagers.

Mitrovic since leaving Newcastle Season (club) Games Goals 2018/19 (Fulham) 39 11 2019/20 (Fulham) 41 26 2020/21 (Fulham) 31 4 2021/22 (Fulham) 46 43 2022/23 (Fulham) 28 15 2023/24 (Al Hilal) 30 29 Stats via Transfermarkt.

It was during the two Championship campaigns that followed that the former Newcastle man impressed, scoring 26 times in 2019/20 before a record-breaking season that no one could've predicted.

Fulham produced an utterly dominant campaign that saw the club win the Championship - with Mitrovic pivotal to the club's success. The Serbian scored 43 times in 44 league outings, smashing Ivan Toney's record for the most goals in a single Championship season.

It was clear that the striker had found his feet at Craven Cottage, with Mitrovic continuing his brilliant form into the 2022/23 Premier League season.

He scored 14 times in 24 league games, a record that attracted interest from clubs all over the world. However, he decided to move to Saudi Arabia, joining Al Hilal for around £40m - a fee that would break Fulham's record sale.

Mitrovic has continued his brilliant form in the Middle East, scoring 29 times in 30 appearances this season - with Newcastle potentially living to regret selling the forward for a bargain just six years ago.