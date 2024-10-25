One former Manchester United man has provided a major update on a potential 2025 deal for the Red Devils as they look to rebuild under the new ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ten Hag teetering as Manchester United boss

Erik ten Hag was granted a new contract in the summer after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, following a very public search for a potential successor for the Dutchman.

However, early season form has failed to justify that show of faith in the former Ajax-boss by the higher-ups at Old Trafford, and he has already been granted a stay of execution over the November international break, when draws against Aston Villa and Porto helped save his job.

But things cannot continue in the same vein, with Manchester United currently 12th in the Premier League with a negative goal difference, six points off a spot in the top four after just eight games.

Outside the top flight, they have made it into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, but have drawn three successive Europa League games and currently sit 21st in the 36-strong league.

As he so often has, it seems that once more Ten Hag is facing a crucial run of fixtures to save his job at Old Trafford, starting with a trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham before home games against Leicester City in the cup and a Premier League game against Chelsea.

Manchester United's games before the next international break Opponent (Home/Away) Competition West Ham United (Away) Premier League Leicester City (Home) Carabao Cup Chelsea (Home) Premier League PAOK Thessaloniki (Home) Europa League Ipswich Town (Away) Premier League

Despite the man in charge though, INEOS are determined to make a splash in the transfer market, if a former Manchester United figure is correct.

Mick Brown makes Davies claim

That comes as ex-Manchester United scout Mick Brown, who was briefly Sir Alex Ferguson's no.2 at Old Trafford, has provided an update on his former side's pursuit of Alphonso Davies. The Canadian defender is out of contract in 2025, and has been linked with a move to Manchester United as well as Real Madrid should he not pen fresh terms at the Allianz Arena.

The defender, who has been dubbed "unbelievable" by teammate Joshua Kimmich during his time in Bavaria, is thought to have emerged as a target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and according to Brown a deal could well be on.

"Because he’s available for free, I’ve heard United will definitely be among those interested", he explained to Football Insider.

“A left-back is on their list of targets and the opportunity to sign a big-name player there is something I’ve been told they’re keen on.

“Beating Real Madrid to the deal might prove difficult, but if they want to get it done, I’d expect them to push for it.”

Any deal to beat the reigning Champions League champions to the Canadian may depend on what level of European football Manchester United can offer next season, with Davies having spent all of his career in Europe at the top table and unlikely to want to drop down a level as he heads into what is the prime of his career.