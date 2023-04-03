Everton will have to be at their very best tonight if they are to claim vital points against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arguably the worst thing they could have done for the Toffees in the run-up to this Premier League fixture was sacking Antonio Conte, as with the Italian in charge the Lilywhites had endured patchy and unpredictable form that often saw them surrender points to teams far below them.

Their late collapse to Southampton before the international break stands as immediate proof of this, but now their unpredictability kicks into overdrive and the potential of a top display to spite their old boss emerges.

Although Sean Dyche has masterminded a vast turnaround in form since his arrival, there is a palpable tension surrounding tonight's game, in which fans will want to capitalise on the instability of the visitors whilst also realising the immense talent their squad still boasts.

The former Burnley boss has earned praise for his tactical changes that have solidified an otherwise poor side, with his desire to pack out the midfield proving effective. Whilst it has allowed the likes of Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure to flourish, it has somewhat stifled the creativity of others.

Alex Iwobi in particular has seen his performances dwindle as he is once again reduced to an unfavoured wide role, and he could lose his place in the team because of this downturn in form.

Will Alex Iwobi start vs Spurs?

The Nigerian had recently admitted that Frank Lampard "saved his career" with a move to his favoured central midfield role, so to see him forced back to the wing must have been frustrating for him.

Journalist Paddy Boyland even noted back in 2020 that he: "Always quite liked the idea of Iwobi as a No 8. Sometimes struggles out wide. He's not a winger."

However, given his versatility and incomparable attitude, he is not one to complain.

The 26-year-old has been a talismanic figure in recent years for the Toffees, enjoying a fine redemption arc that made him one of their most important players. Radio presenter Andy Bush even suggested he had been "reborn" back in September, as his creative assets were outlined.

This campaign has seen the former Arsenal maestro record one goal and seven assists, however, in Dyche's eight games in charge he has only offered one goal contribution.

The £120k-per-week star, as a victim of the system employed and the team's collective performance last time out against Chelsea, could now see his spot vacated.

With Ellis Simms having essentially demanded a starting spot after scoring his first Premier League goal, Demarai Gray has been too impressive to be dropped having scored and registered two key passes per match across his last three fixtures.

Given four of Iwobi's last five league matches have warranted a 6.8 rating or lower, he is hardly commanding a place in the side despite quietly going about his business.

Should they survive come the end of the season, perhaps Dyche can then reassess to discover a new system that once again allows the creative leader to flourish. But, for now, he cannot justifiably start over Gray and Simms.