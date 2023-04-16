Aston Villa recorded one of their results of the season yesterday, as a packed-out Villa Park played host to the mauling of top-four chasers Newcastle United.

The tie pitted two of the Premier League's most in-form sides against one another, but on the day only one outfit really showed up.

A beaten and bruised Magpies outfit were sent back to Tyneside with no points and a lot to think about, as Unai Emery masterminded a 3-0 demolition job where his team once again shone.

Better in almost every position across the whole field, there were a few standout performers who truly spearheaded such an unlikely result.

Whilst plenty of the praise will once again go to Ollie Watkins, and rightly so for another two goals, the influence Alex Moreno had down that left flank cannot be understated.

Having signed only in January for a fee of just £13.3m, the 29-year-old only goes from strength to strength as he further embeds himself within the squad. With a European place now well and truly attainable for the Villans, there will be hope that the former Real Betis man can maintain these levels to complete what has been a sensational turnaround within this campaign.

How did Alex Moreno play vs Newcastle United?

Having started once again in the place of Lucas Digne, the £35k-per-week speedster's dynamism continues to inject so much added energy into a Villa squad that seemed resigned to relegation under Steven Gerrard.

Yesterday's result arguably outlined the apex of his impact thus far, as Moreno was ever-present up and down his wing, culminating in his assist for the second goal.

Before that, however, the defender had recorded an impressive 72 touches, which allowed him to have such an influence. This constant involvement brought about the three key passes he completed, with the fact he lost possession 24 times an indicator of just how desperate he was to forge something of note, via Sofascore.

Journalist Luis Miguel Echegaray even took to Twitter to laud his role in Watkins' first of the day, highlighting his "genius" that had created the goal.

The dominance of the home side often meant that the full-back could get away with shirking his defensive duties, however, the 5 foot 10 star still recorded one clearance and won three of the four duels competed in.

With a well-earned 7.3 Sofascore rating for his role in such a statement victory, it was unsurprising to see him further marked out for praise by journalist Lewis Steele, who also wrote on Twitter: "Ollie Watkins will get all the headlines again but left-back Alex Moreno is some talent. Two mins ago assists Watkins but he’s offside; now he’s done it again and it’ll count. A constant danger."

It seems that the unstoppable form of Villa has now drawn everyone's attention to Moreno, who might well go down as one of the coups of the January window. With three assists now in just 13 Premier League games only scratching the surface of his importance, the sky really is the limit for the relentless wide man and his team.

Watkins might earn the plaudits, but it was his creative teammate that was Emery's real hero yesterday.