A "terrific" manager has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to become Millwall's next boss, having caught the eye during talks over the vacant role.

Millwall eyeing Harris replacement

The Championship side are looking for a new manager after Neil Harris' time in charge came to an end earlier this month, with the legendary former striker stepping down after fierce criticism of the supporters, saying:

"People have to get their head out of clouds and realise we’ve done well to achieve what we’ve achieved so far and how tough it is for us as a group. You miss Romain [Esse], you miss Japhet [Tanganga] and you miss Jake Cooper. Three players that probably get in anybody’s Championship team. So just a reminder to people, the thickos, that when you take the three best players out of the team that this is Millwall Football Club."

Mat Sadler has emerged as an option for Millwall, with the 39-year-old currently head coach of Walsall, only losing three times in League Two this season and guiding his team to the top of the table.

The Lions are 13th in the Championship table currently, so the new boss wouldn't be inheriting a team languishing at the bottom and in danger of being relegated, and an experienced individual has now been mentioned as an option alongside Sadler.

Millwall impressed by "terrific" manager

According to a new update from The Mirror, Alex Neil has emerged as a strong option to replace Harris as Millwall manager, after "impressing in talks" with the club.

The 43-year-old has been out of management since departing Stoke City last year, but looks to be a strong choice to come in at The Den and take the team forward.

While Sadler is an exciting young option who is clearly flourishing at another club currently, Neil could be looked at as the safer pair of hands, having now proven himself in the Championship over an extended period of time.

The Scot has 466 matches under his belt in his career, despite still only being 43 years of age, and he was praised by Clinton Morrison during his time in charge at Sunderland, with the former striker saying:

"He's come in and done a terrific job. This is a big club, we all kept saying they're too big to be in League One. Many managers tried to get them out, he's done that. He went in there at a difficult time when there was a lot of unrest at the club, and he produced. He's done fantastic, and he'll do well in the Championship. I think with a couple more signings, they have an outside chance this season."

Neil will surely be champing at the bit to return to management and prove his worth once again, and given his track record, not least guiding Norwich City to the Premier League, he stands out as a good pick for Millwall, making this one to watch.