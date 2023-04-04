Arsenal, for all the success that their current regime promises, endured something of a lull period as Arsene Wenger's illustrious reign drew to a close.

For years the Gunners seemed incapable of challenging for the elite honours, resigned to winning the FA Cup every other season whilst their rivals accumulated Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues.

However, that has all been put aside under Mikel Arteta, who has the north London outfit marching towards their first real chance at winning the former since their last success in 2004.

Embroiled in their imperious form, they cannot forget the years that came before that defined them as a club and a fanbase.

That's not to suggest that they were not laden with good moments, as there were relative successes amidst the occasional acquisition of silverware.

Their academy has churned out some emphatic talent, and their allure has still convinced some of the world's top talents to move to the Emirates. It is all this, combined with the occasional huge sale, that has kept them consistently within touching distance of the top teams in England.

With regard to the latter, the signing and subsequent exit of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stands as one of their most impressive pieces of business to date, as they spent big on the youngster, enjoyed his presence for many years, and then sold him on for a tidy profit.

How much did Arsenal sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for?

Having impressed as a 17-year-old for Southampton, the teenage sensation had caught the eye of Wenger. It took £15m to tempt him to leave the south coast, where he would go on to play 198 times for Arsenal, recording 52 goal contributions.

It was at the Emirates where he truly made a name for himself as an all-action attacking midfielder, with his electric burst of speed and thunderous ability landing him 35 caps and widespread notoriety.

The 29-year-old was said to boast immense potential, yet he never truly reached the lofty heights set for him after the club failed to settle on his best position.

That did not stop Liverpool from taking a chance on him though, as they were forced to spend a huge £35m to bring him to Anfield. Likely shell-shocked from the mouth-watering fee offered, somehow they had made 133% profit on a player who had struggled for the consistency that would've made him truly special.

It was on Merseyside where his injury troubles would truly exacerbate too, although they had threatened to do so on numerous occasions under Wenger too. Since moving the English magician has missed 586 days through various ailments, whilst many have tried to remain positive in what he could still offer.

Writer Ben Webb had even predicted that the former Saints star would be "explosive" before the 2019/20 season; a prophecy that unfortunately did not come to fruition.

Although Oxlade-Chamberlain might have won every trophy possible since leaving north London, it cannot be argued that the profit made on his sale was impressive. This is made especially pertinent given the trajectory of their current outfit, who are destined to challenge the very best in the coming future, built from the sustainable practice of the past.