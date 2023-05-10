Tottenham Hotspur seemingly have a new frontrunner for their managerial vacancy with each passing week, however recently it seems to have settled on two outstanding candidates amongst the other fine options that remain.

That pair is Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique.

Who will Tottenham's next manager be?

As the two with comfortably the most top-level experience of those being touted, it makes sense that Daniel Levy would want such knowledgeable heads to oversee the transformation of his club. Especially when the task at hand is so monumental.

The latter has overseen some of the greatest players of this generation through his exploits with Barcelona and the Spanish national team, with a 4-3-3 philosophy that worked with incredible success; particularly with the former.

Were he to conjure a similar triumph in north London, he would need the requisite additions to bolster this threadbare side. There are certain profiles of players that helped him to earn such an overflowing trophy cabinet.

One such asset that was paramount to this was Andres Iniesta, who provided that midfield grit combined with a quality on the ball that few players in world football have boasted.

The Spaniard is a true legend of the game, as he floated through matches with unbridled elegance and supreme intelligence.

Although there is a long way to go for one such teenager, Levy could secure Enrique the perfect platform with which to forge another player akin to the 38-year-old; after all, the rumours do continue to link Alex Scott with a £30m move to north London, who was videoed seemingly waving goodbye to his supporters earlier this week.

Who is Alex Scott?

The 19-year-old sensation has burst onto the English football scene of late, starring in the engine room of an underwhelming Bristol City side.

Having enjoyed six goal contributions this season from 42 Championship appearances, this lack of statistical excellence is actually incredibly similar to Iniesta's contribution to Barcelona.

During the 2015/16 season, of which Enrique was in charge and they would win their famous treble, the midfield artist maintained a 7.36 average rating despite only scoring once all year.

However, his 88% pass accuracy, 71% dribble success and two tackles per game paint the picture of a hard-working magician capable of playing his team out of trouble to allow the forwards to flourish, via Sofascore.

Although on a much smaller scale, Scott does currently rank in the top 12% for progressive carries per 90 when compared to other midfielders across Europe, suggesting he too possesses such quality.

Given his youth, it was no surprise to see teammate Kai Naismith rush to laud him:

"Like a [Steven] Gerrard kind of (player) - obviously I don't want to make that comparison, he's got a long way to go. He's tall enough, he's maybe six foot, he can run all day, he's hard in the tackle, really good on the ball."

He continued: "His past 5-6 games, he's been tremendous. I can honestly see him going to a top four/five team in the Prem."

With a composure on the ball that belies his youth, and that dogged work rate outlined in his 1.8 tackles per game, the platform is there for Enrique to mould his next Iniesta in N17.