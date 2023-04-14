Newcastle United's season has been unprecedented, as somehow Eddie Howe managed to carry their blistering form from the second half of last campaign and turn it into a genuine push for Champions League places.

Such has been their impressive work, amidst the disappointment of that EFL Cup final loss, the Magpies are now firmly in the driving seat to remain in that coveted third-placed spot which has been hotly-contested.

Should they achieve this unthinkable accomplishment, fast-tracking the development of a club still buoyed by their new ownership, it will likely widen their opportunities for player acquisition too. Previously, money was no object, but now with the promise of European football assured, suddenly Tyneside once again becomes an attractive proposition for Europe's top talent.

That would therefore explain the shift in focus to this summer, which promises to be an enthralling transfer window for a team that has already bolstered with intelligence.

The likes of Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes were immediate hits at St James' Park, but Alexander Isak has had to bide his time before truly showcasing his talents. His return to fitness has proved vital, and now the hulking forward cannot stop scoring.

That makes the links to Moussa Diaby all the more frightening, as adding another top-quality asset to this ever-improving outfit could not only push the team even further forward, but offer a fine creative presence to provide for the Swedish international.

Could Newcastle sign Moussa Diaby?

Having been noted among the favourites to acquire the Frenchman earlier in the week, this new development almost encourages them to act with haste among the growing list of suitors. They will likely still have to overcome the reported €75m (£66m) price tag that was touted in January too.

The interest this tricky wide man has drummed up hardly comes as a surprise given the consistency of the 23-year-old, who continues to thrive for Bayer Leverkusen.

Explosive with his turn of pace and possessing lightning-quick feet, these intangible qualities gave way to what has also been a fine goalscoring season for the former Paris Saint-Germain star. He boasts nine goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga, seeking to surpass his 13-goal and 12-assist tally from the season prior.

Such consistency across various campaigns only adds to the intrigue of this potential move, which Isak would likely endorse given the space and added chances someone like Diaby would command.

With five goals in his last five games, the club-record acquisition has thrived even when surrounded by the likes of Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff. Although both have impressed this season, to instead replace them with the talent being mentioned could see the 6 foot 4 finisher explode on Tyneside.

After all, his potential new teammate does average 1.9 key passes per game alongside the 46% dribble success rate that likely spurred journalist Julien Froment to laud him as someone who "creates gaps and danger as soon as he touches the ball," back during his time in the French capital.

With the future on Tyneside brighter than ever, and a calibre of players like Diaby potentially on the horizon too, Isak must be licking his lips at the prospect of this future superteam he will spearhead.