Leeds United could finally be set to begin their summer spending on the first team, with defensive additions an unsurprising priority...

Who are Leeds United signing?

With Daniel Farke now installed as manager, there should be little standing in the way of the Whites' impending revolution.

The hope will be that their new German boss can make the necessary changes to turn them into a force capable of dominating the Championship at the first time of asking, having just been relegated from the top flight.

Putting aside the addition of Lewis Pirie as one for the future, a report from German outlet Bild now suggest that the Yorkshire outfit are set to battle for the signature of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel as their first big acquisition of this new regime.

With the 26-year-old having seen little game time for the Bavarian giants, it seems he is now set to take his career into his own hands and stake his claim as a number one elsewhere. Football Transfers value the German at just €13m (£11m).

Who is Alexander Nubel?

As a product of the SC Paderborn academy, eventually making his mark at Schalke 04, Bayern were willing recipients of the shot-stopper who joined them on a free transfer in 2020.

However, since moving he has seen his career stagnate somewhat, having been moved into a supplementary role behind the legendary Manuel Neuer, and since forced out on loan. He has played just four times for the club, and most recently spent a two-year loan at AS Monaco.

It is this stint in France that has put him in the shop window though, given his strong performances that have unsurprisingly garnered interest.

Most recently, Nubel would maintain a 6.93 average rating in Ligue 1, which was a figure buoyed by the staggering 3.7 saves he would make per game, keeping nine clean sheets in the process, via Sofascore. Despite a lack of play time before this loan, he has shown little signs of rust.

European football expert Kevin Hatchard sought to detail exactly what made the keeper such a unique asset back in 2019, which is sure to have only improved with this experience. He told talkSPORT: "He is the captain of Schalke and a goalkeeper in his early 20s. He is a very good goalkeeper with a [Manuel] Neuer vibe about him. He’s good with his feet, commanding, and he’s got a bit of arrogance about him which I don’t think is a terrible thing."

To pair this erratic but ultimately solid star with Leeds' sole defensive shining light in Wober, Farke could immediately form the foundations of a new-look backline that could put aside their defensive frailties of recent years.

Last campaign in the Premier League saw the Whites ship 78 goals, the most in the division.

However, having joined the club in January, the Austria international proved himself to be more than capable of holding his own at this level.

He maintained a 6.84 average Sofascore rating in the league, with his defensive statistics feeding into such an admirable figure for a side that fell to the drop. He would record 1.7 interceptions, 1.6 tackles and four clearances per game, with his rating actually making him the third-best performer within the squad, of those who featured more than five times, via Sofascore.

His solidity would complement well with the unpredictable nature of Nubel, whilst it is this instinctive play style that likely caught the eye of Bayern, and has allowed him to impress in Monaco.

He could answer Farke's prayers towards finally shoring up Leeds' notoriously leaky defence.