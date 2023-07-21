Leeds United could be set to repeat a recent transfer success of theirs, should they choose to once again sign from the Bundesliga.

Is Alexander Nubel leaving Bayern Munich?

With Daniel Farke's summer revamp having been kicked off by the signing of Ethan Amapdu, it now finally feels like the 49ers will start to exert their influence on their new club and help forge a brighter future for this struggling giant.

Dropping into the Championship last season was a gut punch to their reputation, having only spent three years back in the Premier League. However, it already seems like the new owners are planning for an instant return, with a fresh report coming from Sky Sports Germany to reaffirm the Whites' interest in Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

Whilst VfB Stuttgart seem in the lead for his signature, the report does not discount the pull of the Yorkshire team, who remain in the race despite having yet to make an offer.

The German shot-stopper is valued at €13m (£11m) by FootballTransfers.

How good is Alexander Nubel?

Having spent the last two seasons on loan at AS Monaco, as playtime at his parent club was limited given the legendary status of Manuel Neuer, the 26-year-old has proven himself more than capable of starring as a first-choice option.

After all, his 6.93 average rating last term in Ligue 1 is indicative of this, with his 71% save success rate feeding into the mammoth 3.7 stops he averages per game, via Sofascore. A tally of 24 clean sheets across his 97 appearances for the French club is an admirable one.

However, his talents reach far beyond his ability to keep the ball out of his net, as Germany's U21 coach Klaus Thomforde claimed: "You can only speak highly of Alex – he's an incredibly talented goalkeeper, with the world at his feet. He's got an extraordinary footballing ability, but he's also very down to earth and is a great lad."

In once again returning to the Bundesliga for a signing, similar to how they did by prying Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig, the Elland Road outfit could be set to repeat old successes that would all but assure their promotion next season.

After all, the USMNT international proved to be an instant hit in the engine room despite relegation, having provided a much-needed injection of pace, dynamism and defensive steel.

This was outlined through his statistics, as he posted 1.5 interceptions, 3.7 tackles, one clearance and one key pass per game, whilst maintaining an 82% pass accuracy too, via Sofascore.

His ability to break up and dictate the play was impressive, as his 6.98 average rating in the Premier League made him the club's best performer of those who had started five or more games.

Sky Sports journalist Tim Thornton sought to support this, noting back in September:

"He's done really, really well. He knows his game. When he came in, he said ‘I'm not going to be the man to replace Kalvin Phillips, I’m my own man.’ There are similarities in the way he plays with Phillips in the way that he breaks play up and screens the defence. But he's also very different in a lot of ways. So he's done brilliantly."

Given the immediate success the 24-year-old garnered, translating his form from Germany to England in a flash, perhaps Nubel could seek to emulate this switch and help alleviate an area of huge weakness for Leeds.