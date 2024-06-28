A highly thought of player has "picked Rangers" over a huge English club worth a whopping £2.1bn, according to an update from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rangers transfer news

Excelsior attacker Couhaib Driouech is the latest player to be linked with a move to Ibrox in the summer transfer window, with the Gers expressing interest in signing him this week. The 22-year-old bagged six goals and assists apiece in the Eredivisie last season, and could add much-needed firepower to Philippe Clement's attack.

Ryan Sessegnon is another individual to emerge as a reported target for Rangers, having not kicked on his career at Tottenham, once being tipped to be a regular for England. That's not to say that the 24-year-old doesn't still have a lot to offer, however, and he is viewed as someone who could dovetail nicely with Oscar Cortes in 2024/25.

Meanwhile, Scotland international Kenny McLean has also been backed to sign for the Scottish Premiership outfit in the summer transfer window, being looked at as an ideal replacement for the outgoing Ryan Jack. Currently at Norwich City, the 32-year-old made 48 starts in the Championship last term, primarily in midfield, helping the Canaries reach the playoffs.

Theo Bair has impressed for Motherwell in recent times, too, registering 21 goal contributions (15 goals and six assists) in just 41 appearances for the club, and he is being considered by Rangers, coming in as a possible upgrade on Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers agree new deal with Arsenal target

Taking to X on Friday morning, Romano confirmed that Alexander-Smith has signed a new deal with Rangers, with Clement's men fighting off competition from Arsenal, who are worth £2.1bn:

"Alexander Smith has signed a three year professional contract at Rangers, deal done. Eligible for USA & Scotland, Smith picked Rangers ahead of strong options in MLS and Premier League."

This is a massive coup for Rangers, considering what a highly thought of prospect Smith is, with so much expected of the 15-year-old, hence Arsenal's interest in him.

The attacking midfielder is clearly still an extremely young player who won't be playing a part in the first team just yet, but retaining his services feels significant, suggesting that he feels the Gers are the ideal place to be currently. He is eligible to play for either Scotland or the USA, and it will be interesting to see who he eventually chooses, with his country of choice having a big talent on their hands.

USA journalist Tom Bogert labelled him as a "highly-rated" player when Rangers were pushing to sign him, also confirming interest from the Gunners. The key now is for Rangers to allow Smith to progress at his own pace however, not putting too much pressure on him to make the grade too soon, with the aforementioned Sessegnon an example of a player who has struggled to live up to the hype.

It will be fascinating to see how the teenager fares over these next three years, but given his potential, it would be a surprise if he wasn't blooded by Clement at some point during that period.