The future is starting to look a bit brighter for Crystal Palace fans after a Premier League season that has, for the most part, been a disappointment.

A mixture of thumping defeats and boring displays finally saw legend of the game Roy Hodgson leave his position as manager of the club last month, and the incredibly exciting Oliver Glasner came in to replace him.

The Austrian coach has seen success in his home country with LASK and in Germany with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, winning the 2022 Europa League with the latter.

While it will take some time before he can replicate a success of that magnitude with the Eagles, a return of four points from his first three games isn't the worst way to start.

The team might not be entirely set up to play the kind of progressive and attacking football he was known for in the Bundesliga. Still, players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise should be able to thrive under his tutelage, although he likely would have loved to have a former player who was probably sold too soon and is now worth just as much as the Frenchman.

Michael Olise's valuation at Crystal Palace

Palace signed Olise from Reading in July 2021 for a relatively modest fee of £8m after impressing in the Championship, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists in just 46 appearances for the Royals.

It was a tough journey to reach the Premier League for the Hammersmith-born gem, one that had included rejections from Chelsea's Cobham, Arsenal's Hale End and even a very short stint with Manchester City's academy setup.

However, once he was a part of the team, he was thrown into the deep end and made 31 appearances across the Premier League and FA Cup for Patrick Vieira in 2021/22, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in the process.

The following season saw his goal tally fall to just two - including this brilliant freekick - in 40 games, but he provided 11 assists to compensate and ended the campaign with a goal involvement every 3.07 games.

This season has been an interesting one for the 22-year-old as he has been blighted with not one but two hamstring injuries that have limited him to just 11 appearances for the team, although in those 11 games, he has scored six goals and provided three assists, meaning he has averaged a goal involvement every 1.22 games.

This unbelievable form, combined with his age and the fact that he signed a new deal with the South Londoners last summer, has seen CIES Football Observatory value Olise at around €40m, which is about £34m.

Michael Olise's Crystal Palace Record Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 22 Goal Involvements per Match 0.41 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The fee a club would have to actually pay to get the tricky winger out of Selhurst Park is likely much higher than that, but Olise's current CIES valuation matches that of a former Palace player, one that perhaps should have been kept at the club.

Alexander Sørloth's valuation at Crystal Palace

The player in question is Norwegian number nine Alexander Sørloth, who joined the Eagles in the 2018 winter transfer window from Danish side FC Midtjylland for just £9m.

The then-22-year-old was having a brilliant season for the Danish giants at the time, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 26 appearances before making the move to England, where, unfortunately, it just didn't work out.

In that first year, he made just four fruitless appearances for the Eagles before losing his place in the team, and in the following season, he joined Belgian side Gent on loan in the winter window after scoring one goal and providing one assist in 13 appearances for Palace.

His failings in English football clearly impacted his confidence, as he could only manage five goals and three assists in 22 appearances for the Belgian side.

It looked certain that Steve Parish and Co would have to bite the bullet and sell the Norwegian for a loss at some point due to his poor run of form. Still, they opted to send him on one more loan to Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor for two years in the 2019/20 season, a decision that paid dividends a year later.

Alexander Sørloth's Record Team Crystal Palace KAA Gent Trabzonspor Appearances 20 22 49 Goals 1 5 33 Assists 1 3 11 Goal Involvements per Match 0.10 0.36 0.89 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The 6 foot 5 titan was like a man possessed in Turkey and ended the campaign with 33 goals and 11 assists in just 49 appearances and as the club's top-scoring foreign player in a single season, taking the record from Georgian striker Shota Arveladze courtesy of a last-minute goal.

With his season in Turkey demonstrating that there was a clinical nine in there somewhere, teams came knocking on Palace's door and instead of trying to see if the Norwegian could replicate that sort of form in England, the club opted to sell the in-demand player for a fee of around £20m - which they would split with Trabzonspor due to the original loan deal being for two years - to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

It was clearly a move that excited the East German club, as then-sporting director Markus Krösche said, "he's a physical and technical player, who's strong in the air and a good finisher. Alexander has all the attributes you need as a footballer.

"He had a fantastic season in Turkey, where he showed himself to be a goalscorer and provider."

Alexander Sørloth's valuation in 2024

Now, as excited as Krösche sounded, Sørloth's move to Leipzig ultimately failed. The former Palace forward spent just one full season at the club, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 27 games before spending the next two years on loan with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

In his two seasons with the Basque club, the powerful striker made 90 appearances, scoring 24 goals and providing five assists, establishing himself as a reliable if unremarkable forward in Spain's topflight.

However, upon the completion of his second loan deal, Leipzig decided they wanted to cash in and agreed to a €10m - £9m - deal with Villarreal, who had just sold Nicolas Jackson to Chelsea.

The Yellow Submarines must be overjoyed with their decision to recruit Sørloth as he is having his best season since 2019/20 and has already racked up 14 goals and four assists in just 29 games to give him a goal involvement every 1.8 games on average.

He's also scored in some big games, such as home and away against Barcelona and against Athletic Bilbao.

His last few years of consistent performances combined with his brilliant form this season has seen his valuation skyrocket in recent months, and according to the CIES Football Observatory, he is now worth €40m - £34m - or in other words, as much as Olise.

Alexander Sørloth's Post-Palace Record Team RB Leipzig Real Sociedad Villarreal Appearances 38 90 29 Goals 6 24 14 Assists 3 5 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.23 0.32 0.55 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, Palace's decision to sell the 51-capped international made sense at the time, but with the form he's shown over the last few years, and this season in particular, it would've been great to see what Glasner might have been able to get out of him.