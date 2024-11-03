A Celtic player once labelled a "bit of an idiot" by Chris Sutton may have played his final game for the club, according to an intriguing new transfer report.

Celtic cruise into Scottish League Cup final

The Hoops enjoyed a rampant outing on Saturday, as they took on Scottish Premiership title rivals Aberdeen in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup. On paper, it looked as though it would be a tight clash between two teams who have both only dropped a couple of points in the league so far this season, and even that was against each other at Parkhead.

Instead, Brendan Rodgers' side dismantled the Dons at Hampden Park, racing into a 3-0 lead at half-time, thanks to goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda.

After the break, Maeda continued to play a huge part in the rout, adding two more goals to his tally to complete his hat-trick, with Nicolas Kuhn also getting on the scoresheet and sealing a memorable 6-0 win for Celtic.

It means the Hoops have booked a place in the Scottish League Cup final, where they will come up against either Rangers or Motherwell, and it also remains to be seen how big a mental blow this result could be to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership title race, as they look to stick with Rodgers' men for as long as possible.

Celtic defender may have played his final Hoops game

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Alexandro Bernabei is "unlikely" to play for Celtic ever again, having been loaned out to Brazilian side Internacional currently.

While the £4m left-back has enjoyed better form in Brazil, it is believed that Rodgers is "understood to be sceptical about reintegrating him back into the squad".

At this point, it would be a surprise if Bernabei returned to Celtic and enjoyed a good career there, having seemingly fallen completely out of Rodgers' plans.

The 24-year-old wasn't exactly pulling up trees before his loan spell at Internacional, only scoring once in 28 appearances for the Hoops, and it is hard to see him ousting Greg Taylor as first-choice left-back moving forward.

Bernabei was even criticised by Sutton in the past, with the former Celtic striker describing him as an "idiot" last year for his unprofessional behaviour, saying:

"They won last week and you're going with the Bernabei story? You're quite right to bring it up and Brendan left Bernabei out cos there's no excuse for being late for a team meeting. He's a bit of an idiot really because it's a new manager, a clean slate and he hasn't done himself any good."

Celtic should now be looking to offload Bernabei permanently in the near future, perhaps next summer, looking to recoup most of the money paid for him back in 2022 when he arrived from Lanus for a reported £3.75m.