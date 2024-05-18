A "sensational" Liverpool player could leave the club "within a year" alongside Mohamed Salah, according to a concerning claim that has emerged.

Liverpool transfer news

Jurgen Klopp is about to face his last game as Reds manager before a new era gets underway with Arne Slot at the helm. The Dutchman will no doubt be eyeing new signings, and various transfer rumours have dropped regarding incoming players.

A new centre-back could be high on Slot's list of priorities, considering Joel Matip is leaving this summer and that Ibrahima Konate struggles to stay fit for long periods. To this end, Benfica star Antonio Silva is considered a target for Liverpool. In fact, they are trying to hijack Manchester United's move for him, which would make snapping him up extra sweet.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has also been backed to move to Anfield in the near future. The Dutchman has been one of the Whites' star men in 2023/24, helping them reach the Championship play-off final with his attacking brilliance.

Two Serie A targets have also emerged in Federico Chiesa and Teun Koopmeiners, with Liverpool recently sending scouts to watch them in action for Juventus and Atalanta respectively.

On the flip-side, there are concerns that certain big names on Merseyside could depart before next season gets underway, and Salah is likely to be the subject of more interest from the Saudi Pro League. Now, another star man is being linked with an exit, too.

Concerning Liverpool exit claim

According to journalist Juan Carlos Pasman on DSports Radio (via Sport Witness), Alexis Mac Allister could leave Liverpool for Real Madrid "within a year", in what would be a shock development.

He claims it is "very possible" that he trades the Reds for the La Liga giants, with the Argentine being "closely followed" by Los Blancos and seen as a replacement for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

To lose Mac Allister after just one season would be a disaster for Liverpool, considering he has been their standout summer signing from last year, making a huge difference in the midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister's Premier League stats this season Stat Total Appearances 32 Starts 30 Goals 4 Assists 5 Tackles per game 3 Key passes per game 1.4 Pass completion rate 87.7%

The £150,000-a-week World Cup winner has undoubtedly been one of the Reds' best players throughout the campaign, and at 25, there is still so much more to come from him. Alan Shearer has certainly taken note of the ex-Brighton star, lauding his quality on Match of the Day 2 earlier in the season:

"What a signing he has been, he is having a great season. He was absolutely sensational [against Brighton] playing slightly higher up the pitch. Those three points that they got, I know Salah got the goal, but a lot of it was down to him."

The hope is that Pasman is wide of the mark with his comments and that Mac Allister is at Liverpool for many years to come, but it is hard not to be worried about the threat Madrid pose as they continue to build a team full of superstars.