A Leeds United transfer target is believed to be “open” to moving to Elland Road on a season-long loan this summer.

Leeds transfer rumours

The 49ers Enterprises have already secured an off-field deal with Red Bull ahead of the 2024/25 season, with preparations ongoing behind the scenes in regards to Daniel Farke’s squad for next season.

The Whites will be playing in the Championship once again after a playoff final defeat to Southampton last month, which could result in the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto leaving Elland Road.

However, there are likely to be incomings as well, with Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid one attacker who has been linked with a move to Yorkshire, possibly to replace one of Summerville or Gnonto.

Another Premier League player who is wanted by Leeds is Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, and a new positive update has emerged.

Alfie Gilchrist “open” to Leeds loan move

Journalist Ben Jacobs, who first shared Leeds’ interest in Gilchrist, has now provided more details about a potential transfer. Talking to the Just Joe Football Show, relayed by Leeds United News, Jacobs is “sure” Gilchrist will end up at a Championship club, adding that the defender is “open” to an Elland Road move after a “formative approach” from Leeds.

“The feeling is he will be loaned out to a Championship club, that’s the plan and the player’s intent. It’s very unlikely in the position he plays that Chelsea will think otherwise, the only question mark is when in the window as sometimes clubs like Chelsea want to take the player over to pre-season first.

“I am sure in the coming weeks he will end up at a Championship club, but it might be more like late July or early August because of what I said. You’ve got Leeds, Preston and Blackburn as the clubs who have made a formative approach.

“To all intents and purposes Gilchrist would be open to a Leeds move. He has great respect, Chelsea and Leeds have a great rivalry but nonetheless, he would go there. He would be very willing to help Leeds fight and get promoted.”

Gilchrist, on £5,500-a-week at Stamford Bridge, made 17 senior appearances for Chelsea last season, one of which came against Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round. The 20-year-old can play as a centre-back or a full-back and turned out as a left-back against the Whites. He also came in for praise from John Terry late last year, who called Gilchrist a “really good player” who has “an unbelievable attitude”.

"Alfie Gilchrist, he's a really, really good player. He's got an unbelievable attitude. He's been at the club since the age of eight... I'm expecting big things from Alf, expecting him to play hopefully a game or two as the season goes on."

A move could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, especially following those latest comments from Jacobs.