Haaland is a name making headlines near enough every week at the moment, but it isn’t Alfie that is doing so.

Alfie Haaland is a retired footballer who played in a couple of different countries and is now best known for the exploits of his son.

FootballFanCast have decided to answer all of the questions that the internet are asking about Erling Haaland’s father Alfie.

Who is Alfie Haaland?

As has been mentioned before, Alfie Haaland is the dad of Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland senior had his days in the sun though, playing football professionally from 1989 to 2003 as well as playing with a couple of smaller teams in 2011 and 2012.

What nationality is Alfie Haaland?

Alfie Haaland is from Norway. He was born in Stavanger which is the fourth-largest city in the Nordic country and then raised in the nearby Bryne.

The latter is where he first made a name for himself on the football pitch.

What is Alfie Haaland's height?

Alfie Haaland stands at 1.86cm, which is roughly 6 foot 1. So, his son certainly has the edge on him there at 6 foot 4.

What is Alfie Haaland's age?

Alfie Haaland is now 50 years old, having retired from club football over a decade ago now and last playing at the highest level 20 years ago.

Where Alfie Haaland now?

Haaland has been a proud and vocal supporter of his son in his pursuit of greatness, from Norway to Austria, from Germany and now to England.

He has done some punditry work with various outlets and has also regularly been spotted at Manchester City games.

Earlier this year he got into hot water after some back-and-forth with Real Madrid fans. Haaland was escorted from his seat in the Bernabeu for riling up the Los Blancos faithful via a number of different gestures and it was even “suggested he threw food at the supporters.”

What is Alfie Haaland’s net worth?

Alfie Haaland’s net worth is reported to be in the ballpark of $5 Million Dollars, which equates to roughly £4 million.

Although, no one really knows apart from him, so it's only speculation and guessing.

Who did Alfie Haaland play for?

As previously mentioned, Haaland plied his trade in a couple of countries, these being Norway and England.

He first played for Bryne FK, where he grew up, joining as a young child and then going on to make his first-team debut at just 17.

After a few years there, he earned his first major move with the second division as his destination. He was pursued by Nottingham Forest under their management of Brian Clough but when he arrived at the City Ground, Frank Clark had since taken over and come his first full season there, they were back in the Premier League.

He enjoyed a few years of PL football in Nottingham and then went on to do the same with Leeds United, scoring 7 league goals in his first season which was his best-ever return.

George Graham was the man in charge when he arrived at Elland Road and he also got the chance to play under David O’Leary. With Leeds, Haaland played a part in their journey to the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup, known now as the Europa League, and helped them qualify for the Champions League as well.

His last taste of football in England came in Manchester, and more specifically, on the blue half of the city. He joined for a fee of £2.5m and it was here that the feud with Roy Keane became such a prevalent force in the Premier League.

Alongside his time playing for these aforementioned clubs, Haaland made 34 caps for the Norwegian national team between 1994 and 2001 including the 1994 FIFA World Cup that took place in the United States of America.

What happened between Alfie Haaland and Roy Keane?

Sadly, the name Alfie Haaland is most closely associated with that of Roy Keane for one treacherous tackle and various other incidents, as opposed to people focusing on his individual exploits.

As a Leeds player Haaland was chasing down a ball alongside the Irishman and the latter sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury that kept him sidelined for nearly a year. The matter wasn’t helped by the fact that the former wasn’t particularly impressed with Keane and instead believed he was faking it all.

A total of an eight-game ban and £155,000 fine ensued for Keane years later when he deliberately tried to injure the Norwegian. At first the punishment wasn’t all that severe, but the Manchester United man had the bravery to admit to it all being pre-meditated in his autobiography.

It was said that this horror tackle from Keane on Haaland ended the Man City man’s career but that actually turned out to not be the case. Problems with his other knee were instead the reason for his premature retirement.

Manchester City considered legal action against Keane but Haaland, to his credit, set the record straight and so nothing came of it in the courts.

Alfie Haaland stats, how many Premier League goals did he score?

As previously mentioned, the 7 goals in 32 Premier League appearances for Leeds in the 1997/98 season was the best attacking return from the versatile defender-come-midfielder.

In total, he managed 18 goals in the English top flight, 7 for Nottingham Forest, 8 for Leeds and then 3 for Man City.

He made the most PL appearances for Forest on 75, coming just one ahead of the 74 he made for Leeds. Many associated him most with the Citizens but he only amassed 38 league outings for them.