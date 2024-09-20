Liverpool put AC Milan to the sword in the Champions League earlier this week but must now channel that energy toward Saturday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

No one will have forgotten last weekend's disastrous defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, but Arne Slot had previously engineered a perfect start to life at Liverpool, and must now prove that the wretched performance was nothing more than a blip.

There are several injuries for the Reds to contend with - namely that of Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott - but the hosts have options aplenty as they seek to return to winning ways in the top flight.

With Manchester City pitted against Arsenal this weekend, Liverpool have a great chance to make some headway in the Premier League, and Slot could enforce as many as three changes after winning at the San Siro on Tuesday evening.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

You didn't think Alisson would complete the campaign without picking up at least one injury, did you? Liverpool's starring shot-stopper is one of the best in the business but seemingly made of glass at times, having been mooted as a doubt for this weekend's clash.

Luckily, Caoimhin Kelleher exists. The Ireland international has been immense for the Reds over the years and was hailed as "the best no.2 in the world" by Jurgen Klopp last term after winning the Carabao Cup.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is just so good. Against Milan, the prized Scouser created four key passes - including the whipped delivery for the Reds' opening goal - and won three duels, as per Sofascore.

Bournemouth play with a fashionable style but this is apt for Alexander-Arnold to wreak mayhem with his brilliant range of passing.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

He scored for the first time in over two years in midweek, powering home from close range after Alexander-Arnold curled in a lovely free-kick. Ibrahima Konate's physicality and athleticism will make it difficult for the Cherries to breach Liverpool's backline.

Enemy assaults are oft-directed down the right side of Liverpool's defence but with the right-back ever improving his defensive game and Konate proving to be a rock, it will be difficult indeed.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

The man himself. The reason why attacks are scarcely directed his way. Virgil van Dijk will be desperate to rectify last weekend's wretched result and get Liverpool back on track.

He's just so dominant and showcased with a fine headed goal at the San Siro that he offers an interesting attacking dimension too.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson was benched for Kostas Tsimikas for the opening game of the Champions League. Perhaps this is because he flattered to deceive against the Tricky Trees.

Beaten by Anthony Elanga within a minute of the winger's introduction, Antoine Semenyo will be hoping to cause the Scot some problems, but he'll feel up to the task, desperate to prove his worth.

6 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Ah, the man of the moment. Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation this season, proving that botched efforts to sign a new number six - looking at you, Martin Zubimendi - will not prove futile.

Ryan Gravenberch in the Premier League Stats (*per game) 2023/24 2024/25 Matches (starts) 26 (12) 4 (4) Goals 1 0 Assists 0 0 Touches* 28.8 77.8 Pass completion 83% 88% Key passes 0.6 0.3 Ball recoveries 2.8 6.3 Dribbles completed* 0.9 1.3 Tackles + interceptions* 1.5 4.8 Total duels won 2.8 (47%) 5.8 (58%) Stats via Sofascore

He's a silky passer and he's ever-so press-resistant. Gravenberch plays how Slot likes to play, and he will be vital in keeping things ticking tomorrow afternoon.

7 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Speaking of keeping things ticking, Alexis Mac Allister is quietly going about his work this season. He hasn't stepped into the limelight, but make no mistake, he is the glue holding it all together.

He starts once again, but expect to see the metronomic Argentine substituted before the final whistle. Perhaps Curtis Jones will get more minutes under his belt?

8 RW - Mohamed Salah

Let's be candid: Mohamed Salah was rubbish against Forest. Nothing worked, his passing was off-key and he trudged through the affair with an insipid air about him.

Mohamed Salah bounces back Match Stats vs Nott'm Forest vs AC Milan Minutes played 90' 89' Goals 0 0 Assists 0 0 Shots (on target) 3 (2) 5 (2) Hit woodwork 0x 2x Touches 56 32 Accurate passes 28/40 (70%) 15/19 (79%) Possession lost 20x 5x Key passes 1 1 Dribbles (completed) 5 (1) 4 (3) Tackles 0 2 Total duels (won) 8 (2) 7 (6) Stats via Sofascore

Oh, how he bounced back in the Champions League. The Egyptian is the most prolific player in Liverpool's squad and will be desperate to return to the scoresheet, fitting his team into the win column.

9 AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai opened his account under Slot on Tuesday, deftly turning home after fine work from Cody Gakpo (more on him in a minute).

But he's still leaving plenty to be desired. The Hungarian is immensely talented with wheels for days, but he needs to be more influential in attacking phases. He's got a good opportunity to build on his recent display tomorrow, downing Bournemouth with an overload of creative energy.

10 LW - Cody Gakpo

The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle awarded a 9/10 match rating to Gakpo after his immense performance against Milan. The Dutchman is at his best when on the left wing and he might just keep Luis Diaz out of the starting line-up for the first time in the league this season.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has been restricted to cameos since the start of the season but now will be hoping to start for the first time under the new boss after another indifferent display from Diogo Jota in midweek.

Slot might think that Jota has done well across recent matches, but he hasn't. The Portugal international has not scored since turning Salah's pass home on the opening day of the term and has missed three big chances in as many recent games.

"Deadly" on his day, as journalist Lewis Oldham has said, Nunez deserves this opportunity to showcase his skills in front of his new boss. He's a fickle sort, but you know, he might just light Anfield up if provided with a starting berth.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil Van Dijk, (LB) Andy Robertson; (CM) Ryan Gravenberch, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (AM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (LW) Cody Gakpo; (CF) Darwin Nunez