One debate that is always being had between Premier League fans is who has the best stadium or atmosphere.
It is of course, very subjective, but we at Football FanCast have had a go at ranking all 20 top-flight English stadiums for the 2023/24 season based on their atmosphere, from worst to best.
20 Craven Cottage
Club: Fulham FC
Capacity: 25,700
Home since: 1896
Somebody has to be in dead last unfortunately and it is Fulham’s Craven Cottage that has drawn the short straw for us. Recent improvements to the ground may have helped improve the atmosphere but it is in an area of London which is renowned for being too friendly when it comes to a football crowd.
19 Stamford Bridge
Club: Chelsea FC
Capacity: 40,341
Home since: 1905
We don’t have to travel very far to reach 19th place as we now arrive at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea fans only have two chants and they involve saying the name of their club at different tempos which says it all really. On another day, the Blues could have been bringing up the rear in the place of their West London adversaries.
18 Emirates Stadium
Club: Arsenal FC
Capacity: 60,704
Home since: 2006
We are yet to move on from the capital as we go up North and pay a visit to the Emirates. Arsenal don’t necessarily boast a bad atmosphere but fans of a certain age are able to compare it to Highbury and it pales in comparison to its’ predecessor. Louis Dunford’s song “The Angel (North London Forever)” is a welcome addition before kick-off though that is for sure.
17 Etihad Stadium
Club: Manchester City FC
Capacity: 55,017
Home since: 2003
Our first foray out of London takes us to the stadium which is probably most talked about, and normally in a negative way, the Etihad. Once again, there is a group of the fanbase who will have fond memories of Maine Road and all of the ups and downs experienced there, whereas others will have only been along for the ride under Sheikh Mansour which is part and parcel of the game and the success it brings. It doesn’t get called the Emptyhad for no reason let’s just say that.
16 The London Stadium
Club: West Ham United FC
Capacity: 66,000
Home since: 2012
West Ham United fans will ask those of an Arsenal persuasion to hold their glass when the latter brings up moving from one stadium to another. Upton Park was one of the most intense battling grounds that English had to offer only for its replacement, the London Stadium, to sometimes be dubbed ‘a soulless bowl’. The Irons’ faithful can still create an atmosphere though and there isn't anything like hearing “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles” at full tilt.
15 Dean Court
Club: AFC Bournemouth
Capacity: 11,329
Home since: 1910
It has to be said that the biggest issue with AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Court is the size of it with only Luton Town’s hotly contested home ground being smaller in the Premier League. They have seen some great moments there in recent years thanks to Eddie Howe and co but in the nicest way possible, it is relatively forgettable, hence its placement.
14 The Amex
Club: Brighton and Hove Albion
Capacity: 31,800
Home since: 2011
Remaining on the south coast with the high-flying Seagulls, Brighton and Hove Albion. It doesn’t get talked about much but the Amex looks fairly modern which is the actual case with it only being inhabited for just over a decade now.
13 Molineux
Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Capacity: 32,050
Home since: 1889
Wolves may be going through their fair share of problems at the moment meaning Molineux may not be at its best in terms of atmosphere, but this doesn’t erase any of the history it has. The ground still produces a good sound and is deserving of a mid-table finish here.
12 Brentford Community Stadium
Club: Brentford FC
Capacity: 17,250
Home since: 2020
The newest stadium on this list by far is the home of Brentford, which was built with their Premier League ambitions in mind. The Bees’ fans have enjoyed some excellent moments in their new ground and have produced a noise to match it. Minus points for sharing it with a rugby team though!
11 Kenilworth Road
Club: Luton Town FC
Capacity: 10,356
Home since: 1905
On another day, Luton Town could be at the very bottom of this list due to the complications that have come with their promotion to the top-flight. Kenilworth Road is engrained in EFL heritage though and those tight touchlines which even the best cameramen can be caught out by are iconic. Renovations or not, Luton’s stomping ground shouldn't be looked down upon.
10 Old Trafford
Club: Manchester United FC
Capacity: 74,879
Home since: 1910
After a break from the big-hitters of English football, we return with the biggest of them all, Manchester United. As is the case with a lot of these historic grounds, there is an element of tourism to it. Rival fans will be keen to kick United whilst they're down but the vocal opposition to the Glazer family says all you need to know about the many millions who follow the Red Devils.
9 Turf Moor
Club: Burnley FC
Capacity: 21,994
Home since: 1883
The second of the three newly promoted teams to feature on this list is Burnley with their industrious-looking Turf Moor. In the backend of their last Premier League stint, the circumstances reached some pretty low lows and yet the Burnley fans continued to show up in their numbers. There is something about Northern football fans that can’t be beaten by us Southern folk.
8 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Club: Tottenham Hotspur FC
Capacity: 62,062
Home since: 2019
Alongside Upton Park as one of the most ferocious atmospheres you’re likely to encounter is Tottenham Hotspur’s old home, White Hart Lane. They may not have moved far but the commercialization of their new ground, whilst hugely impressive, sees them slide down a few positions as a result. That being said, Spurs’ fans remain some of the best in the division.
7 Goodison Park
Club: Everton FC
Capacity: 39,571
Home since: 1892
Everton are another club who have been through a lot whilst retaining their Premier League status and it has really put the fanbase to the test. Goodison Park is another stadium that is deserving of the old-school tag and the supporters match with their passion and the noise that they produce on those terraces.
6 Villa Park
Club: Aston Villa FC
Capacity: 42,682
Home since: 1897
Aston Villa have been going in the opposite direction with European football to show for it as well as a raucous atmosphere. Villa Park is very aesthetically pleasing and it also has one of those roars after a goal is scored that is just perfect.
5 City Ground
Club: Nottingham Forest FC
Capacity: 30,445
Home since: 1898
Nottingham Forest are a club with a lot of history and the City Ground has been through all of that, from the European Cups to the return to the Premier League. One can’t forget that Forest have a pre-match song of their own which is consistently belted out come rain or shine.
4 Bramall Lane
Club: Sheffield United FC
Capacity: 32,702
Home since: 1855
“The Greasy Chip Butty Song” sang by Sheffield United fans is once again, very northern, and is excellent too. Having Bramall Lane back in the top-flight is a joy and the same goes for the Blades’ faithful that inhabit it and sing their lungs out week in, week out.
3 Selhurst Park
Club: Crystal Palace FC
Capacity: 26,047
Home since: 1924
More often than not the top three are agreed on with the only issue maybe being the order. Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park regularly surprises players that go to play there, even if it isn’t their first visit and so eases its way into a podium place.
2 Anfield
Club: Liverpool FC
Capacity: 54,074
Home since: 1884
Putting Anfield second isn’t a ploy to be controversial it is just based on all the information we have in front of us. “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is like nothing else out there and the camaraderie of Liverpool fans that is often displayed makes it a fortress that their players regularly defend with all of their might.
1 St. James’ Park
Club: Newcastle United FC
Capacity: 52,338
Home since: 1892
In top spot is the home of the Geordies, the home of the Magpies, the home of Newcastle United, St James’ Park. It beats Liverpool to top spot through two primary criteria points. One is the consistency- as great as Anfield is they are more known for Champions League nights than being excellent every single game. Secondly, it is what you hear from people who have played there. Of course, the home of the Reds is mentioned a lot but St. James’ Park is on another level, just the other day Marcel Desailly was waxing lyrical about it. Newcastle are very deserving of the crown in this list.