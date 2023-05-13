Leeds United return to Premier League action today, but face a stern test as they welcome Newcastle United to Yorkshire.

Sam Allardyce will know just how imperative any points could prove to be in their desperate bid for survival, yet Eddie Howe's high-flying Magpies remain just as incensed to fight for the win given their battle to secure Champions League football wages on. Both of these teams are vying for something they will feel they deserve, and it should make for a feisty affair.

Having fallen to a spirited loss last time out against Manchester City, the experienced 68-year-old will have already learned plenty about the squad in preparation for yet another daunting fixture. Having also enjoyed ample time to instil his ideas across to the squad, it is expected that Elland Road will play host to a resolute display in the hopes of frustrating the visitors.

With injuries and fitness to contend with as they begin a triumvirate of cup finals for the Whites, there could be slight changes in order to keep the squad fresh and ready for the fight ahead.

How will Leeds lineup against Newcastle?

There could be as many as two changes from the defeat to the Cityzens.

Having been found culpable on one too many occasions this year, directly at fault for at least three goals, Illan Meslier will remain on the bench whilst Joel Robles starts.

The back four should also remain largely unchanged, but with Rasmus Kristensen far from a centre-back, and Luke Ayling a much more dependable and experienced option at full-back, the Denmark international must be dropped.

After all, one of the £10m flop's most recent showings at right-back saw him branded as "appalling" by journalist Leon Wobschall. Pascal Struijk could then earn a recall to partner Max Wober as his replacement instead, and the two will be flanked by Junior Firpo and the aforementioned 31-year-old vice-captain.

The midfield three should remain unchanged given a lack of alternatives, as Adam Forshaw, Weston McKennie and Marc Roca all start.

That leaves just one further change within the front three, allowing Patrick Bamford to drop out so the more in-form Rodrigo can return. Having come from the bench last week to half the deficit, the Spaniard notched his 12th league goal of the season to further extend his lead as the club's top scorer.

He will be supported by the attacking exploits of Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison, both of whom possess that moment of magic that could be imperative to claim all three points today.

Predicted Leeds XI (4-3-3): Robles; Ayling, Struijk, Wober, Firpo; Roca, McKennie, Forshaw; Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto