Rangers icon Ally McCoist has made a manager claim on an attacking boss who he’s heard could move to Ibrox.

Rangers manager rumours

The Gers could be extremely busy off the pitch over the coming months, with the 49ers Enterprises agreeing a deal in principle to take over as owners at Ibrox.

There is also the matter of looking to hire a new full-time manager after parting ways with Philippe Clement. Former captain Barry Ferguson is in interim charge until the end of the campaign and didn’t do his chances of landing the job permanently any harm with an impressive win away to Fenerbahce.

Rangers will now take a 3-1 lead into the Europa League last 16 second leg, and Ferguson’s name has been mentioned as a contender to take over on a full-time basis.

Other potential targets include Derek McInnes of Kilmarnock and former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner, whereas it has also been claimed that Rangers and the 49ers have made Rafael Benitez the preferred managerial target.