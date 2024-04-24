With the season and Mike Dodds' interim spell in the dugout coming to a close, Sunderland's search for their next permanent manager is well underway, which has seen a new candidate emerge.

Sunderland manager news

Whilst the top name mentioned for some time has been Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked by Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this season, Sunderland are yet to officially announce an appointment, leaving the door open for fresh candidates. The Black Cats' next decision will be one that involves extensive thought, that's for sure, following Michael Beale's nightmare spell.

If those at the Stadium of Light could go back and keep hold of Tony Mowbray instead of making room for Beale, then not many would blame them for doing so. At the time, Sunderland were in contention for the play-off places, but after such disaster and failure to return to their best since, those in Wearside are now on course to finish disappointingly in mid-table.

Fans can at least look forward to next season, however, when a new era and surprise candidate could await. According to former Sunderland player Michael Gray, Alex Rae has been mentioned for the Sunderland job this summer even though the current Rangers assistant coach hasn't been the main man in a dugout since leaving St Mirren in 2016.

Related Sunderland readying new offer to sign versatile international He snubbed a move to the Stadium of Light in January.

Gray told Ally McCoist on talkSPORT via Football Scotland: "I tell you who got a mention the other day was Alex Rae, who is working at Rangers right now."

McCoist wasn't against the idea of Rae either, reacting to the news by saying: "I'm with you - Sunderland need to look for a fresh, young, dynamic - preferably I think British - coach who could maybe grab that club and move it forward."

So, whilst Heckingbottom has been the name consistently floated, Sunderland could yet make a surprise move and hand Rae his first managerial job in eight years.

Sunderland must be careful with next appointment

As much as Sunderland didn't really flirt with relegation this season, getting their next appointment wrong could easily suck them back into a fight for survival in what would be a disastrous campaign. So, whilst Rae ticks the boxes for being a young, dynamic, British coach, the fact that he hasn't taken a managerial role in almost a decade should spark concerns at the Stadium of Light.

Of course, those in Wearside aren't against making brave decisions though. They proved that by swapping Mowbray for Beale in a choice they were quickly made to regret. And they could yet take another risk despite Rae's recent lack of experience. It would certainly make them an interesting watch next season, one way or another.

It's not a decision that Sunderland have too long to make either. There's just two games left of Dodds' interim spell in the Championship, and in an ideal world, the Black Cats will want to have their managerial search finished by the time that the summer transfer window swings open. Alas, whether that sees 65-year-old Rae make a shock arrival remains to be seen.