Newcastle United didn't have the perfect summer transfer window by any stretch, but Eddie Howe's success in keeping the biggest stars at St. James' Park was as big a triumph as any incoming could have been.

But some weaknesses demand attention, to be sure. Newcastle have started the 2024/25 campaign with promise, eighth in the Premier League after 11 matches - and only one point behind third-placed Chelsea at that.

Despite lodging four official bids, the Magpies failed to convince Crystal Palace to part ways with Marc Guehi, and the central defence remains an area of concern.

Could such an issue be addressed this winter? One would think that Newcastle have the resources and PSR-related backing after operating shrewdly this summer. There was clearly more money that could have been spent, with Nottingham Forest also rejecting a £50m offer for winger Anthony Elanga toward the backend of the window.

Newcastle have a Champions League return on their mind, and to achieve this lofty goal, let's take a look at the January moves that could enable this.

1 GK - Nick Pope

Nick Pope has played every minute of Newcastle's Premier League campaign and is starting to get back to his best. In fact, as per FBref, the 32-year-old's 79% save success rate is bettered only by Chelsea's Robert Sanchez (80%) and Alisson (88%) this term.

2 RB - Tino Livramento

Just brilliant. Tino Livramento is coming on leaps and bounds for the Toon this season and looks to have comprehensively displaced Kieran Trippier to the number-one spot at right-back.

He's been called up to the England squad for the past two camps and made his debut against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday evening. The hope is that he stars at St. James' Park for many years to come.

3 CB - Giorgio Scalvini

The first dream signing of the winter window. Newcastle probably won't follow up their interest in Guehi after the agonising summer failure, and thus could instead turn to Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini, with ChronicleLive revealing last week that the 20-year-old is firmly on Howe's radar.

His manager, Piero Gian Gasperini, has claimed that the Italian is "destined for greatness," and Newcastle would only be too happy to offer up their ground as a launchpad.

4 CB - Sven Botman

Hopefully, Sven Botman will be fit and thriving once again come January, with the Dutch defender touted for a winter comeback after rupturing his Achilles back in March.

At his best, Botman is one of the finest defenders in the country and could be perfect for an up-and-coming star such as Scalvini.

5 LB - Lewis Hall

Like Livramento, Lewis Hall is starting to shape into a world-beater of a prospect. Still only 20, he's becoming a mainstay for Howe's side and could be a prominent name for club and country for many years ahead.

6 DM - Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle resisted suitors' efforts to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer, and it's a fine thing too. He's fundamental to Howe's system, bringing one of the most complete skillsets you'll find across Europe.

The Brazil international is absurdly averaging 8.3 successful duels per Premier League fixture, as per Sofascore, anchoring that midfield with steel and style aplenty.

7 CM - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transferred to Chelsea for £30m this summer, but it hasn't gone to plan. The former Leicester City star's move was "one of the most pointless transfers of 2024," according to journalist Zach Lowy.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Championship 23/24 Stats Match Stats* # Matches (starts) 44 (41) Goals 12 Assists 14 Big chances created 20 Pass completion 84% Shots (on target)* 2.1 (0.7) Key passes* 2.5 Dribbles* 1.3 Ball recoveries* 5.1 Tackles + interceptions* 1.4 Total duels won* 4.6 (54%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Still, he's a talented midfielder with a well-spread set of skills. GIVEMESPORT name Newcastle among the clubs interested in signing him on loan this January, and there's a good chance that he'd find his feet within the talented Magpies midfield.

8 CM - Joelinton

Joelinton tends to ebb and flow a bit, but he's playing some stellar stuff at present and brings a hulking and combative approach to his football that works well for Newcastle.

His understanding alongside compatriot Guimaraes is natural at this stage, but Dewsbury-Hall could bring the perfect style to counterbalance and complete the trio.

9 RW - Bryan Mbeumo

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are interested in signing Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo this January, with the £50m-rated Frenchman tearing it up in the Premier League this year.

Indeed, having posted eight goals and an assist across 11 outings, he's one of the most potent threats around and would take United's frontline to the next level, hailed for his "incredible" finishing by one Premier League commentator.

Of course, it could be a deal that spells the end of Miguel Almiron's Tyneside career, but then it's high time the stalwart moved on: he's only started one Premier League match this season and a January exit looms large.

10 LW - Anthony Gordon

Newcastle's 2023/24 Player of the Season, Anthony Gordon, hasn't quite made a rip-roaring start to the term, but he's dangerous nonetheless.

Balanced with Mbeumo on the flanks, the Magpies could hit the level of attacking fluency that Howe has been searching for. It could be a match made in heaven.

11 CF - Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak's been riding a red-hot streak of form of late, having returned to form after a slow start to the season. One of the best strikers in the world, the Sweden international is somewhat non-committal toward signing a new contract, it would seem, despite Newcastle's hopes of tying him down to lucrative new terms.

He will, at the least, continue to fire them home until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Dream Newcastle line-up after January: (GK) Nick Pope; (RB) Tino Livramento, (CB) Giorgio Scalvini, (CB) Sven Botman, (LB) Lewis Hall; (DM) Bruno Guimaraes, (CM) Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, (CM) Joelinton; (RW) Bryan Mbeumo, (LW) Anthony Gordon, (CF) Alexander Isak