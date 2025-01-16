A second Newcastle star could now leave the club this month as Eddie Howe looks to trim his squad for the second half of the campaign, it has been reported.

Newcastle United win again

Another two goals from star man Alexander Isak and a strike from Anthony Gordon ensured that Newcastle ran out 3-0 winners over Wolves in midweek to extend their winning run to nine in a row across all competitions, and move them into fourth place in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's side are now well in the discussion to finish in the Champions League places, trailing second place Arsenal by just five points, but they are heavily reliant on the fitness of their key men after it emerged that Harvey Barnes will miss around a month of action with a thigh injury, which has left the Magpies with precious little cover for their frontline.

Newcastle's next five Premier League games Bournemouth (Home) Southampton (Away) Fulham (Home) Manchester City (Away) Nottingham Forest (Home)

That is only set to reduce further this January, with the Daily Mail reporting that Newcastle are gearing up to accept Atlanta United's £10m offer for Miguel Almiron, who has started just twice so far this campaign.

It is added that the Paraguayan forward is "said to be keen on a return to his former club and talks will accelerate this week" over an exit from Tyneside before the transfer window closes on February 3rd.

Perhaps more concerningly, it is also reported that "Newcastle are unlikely to sign a replacement" for the forward in a move that would leave them short in wide areas for the second half of the campaign. And now, another Newcastle man is expected to leave with Almiron this month.

£100,000-per-week Newcastle defender set for exit

That comes as The Boot Room claim that former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is eyeing up a reunion with Matt Targett at new club Charlotte FC, while there is also thought to be interest from across Europe.

The left back has fallen down the pecking order thanks to injury at St James' Park, and now appears to be surplus to requirements following the emergence of Lewis Hall this season.

He has managed just 80 minutes of senior action with much of that coming in the FA Cup third round win at the weekend, where he played 70 minutes in their win over Bromley, grabbing an assist in the process, but he was again not part of the squad for the recent win over Wolves.

Once dubbed "outstanding" by manager Eddie Howe, he could now follow Almiron to MLS and "is being looked at by Charlotte FC as a potential loan target", while it is added that "a host of European clubs are showing an interest in Targett."

That follows the defender being reportedly made available for loan earlier in the window in a move that could see Newcastle get some of his £100,000 a week wages off of their books in a move to free up funds elsewhere.

Though neither Targett nor Almiron have played as much as perhaps expected, they are both still valuable squad players when fit, and Newcastle fans will be hoping that there are replacements in the works as they look to extend their impressive winning run.