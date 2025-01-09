Last night's game against Liverpool in the League Cup was an enormous one for Tottenham Hotspur, and the players did themselves proud.

Ange Postecoglou's side might be falling apart in the Premier League, but after yesterday's superb performance, they are now just 90 minutes away from a final and have a one-goal lead to take to Anfield.

There were brilliant displays across the pitch for the Lilywhites, from the newly signed Antonín Kinsky in goal to the ever-impressive Dejan Kulusevski in midfield and the constantly dangerous Dominic Solanke up top.

However, two starters really stood out for us, and one of them was none other than Lucas Bergvall.

Bergvall's game vs Liverpool

So, one of the two best players for Spurs last night was the 18-year-old prodigy Bergvall, who started in midfield and looked cool, calm and collected from the first minute to the last.

On top of covering what felt like every blade of grass for Postecoglou, the former Djurgården ace was also a creative spark in the middle of the park and, most importantly, made the perfect run into Liverpool's penalty area to put away the winner in the 85th minute.

Unsurprisingly, the watching press were full of praise for the talented midfielder with football.london's Alasdair Gold awarding him a 9/10 at full-time, writing that he was 'busy' throughout and that he's 'adapting so quickly' to first-team football.

Such a glowing appraisal of the young Swede is more than backed up by his statistics from the game.

For example, in 98 minutes of football, he scored a goal, created two big chances, played three key passes, took two shots on target, took 44 touches, won one foul, made two interceptions and completed three tackles.

Bergvall's game in numbers Minutes 98' Goals 1 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 3 Shots on Target 2 Touches 44 Fouls Won 1 Interceptions 2 Tackles 3 All Stats via Sofascore

In short, it was a simply sensational performance and one that has to keep him in the starting lineup for every important game going forward, which is exactly what can be said about Djed Spence as well.

Spence's game vs Liverpool

Yes, the other starter who really caught our eye was Spence.

The talented full-back made just his sixth start of the campaign, and as has been the case in most other appearances he's made this season, his performance was so good that it simply raises more questions about why he hasn't started more games.

The "unbelievable" ace, as dubbed by the iconic Ian Wright, was absolutely rock-solid at the back, so much so that we forgot Mohamed Salah was even playing, as well as a useful outlet in attacking moves.

Like his Swedish teammate, the 24-year-old star seriously impressed Gold, who awarded him another 9/10 match rating and wrote that it was an 'excellent display' from the former Middlesbrough gem and that 'he really is challenging now to keep his spot for the longer term.'

That might all sound like hyperbole, but it really isn't, and his statistics from the game prove as much.

Spence's game in numbers Minutes 98' Touches 78 Passing Accuracy 36/43 (84%) Duels (Won) 12 (8) Interceptions 1 Tackles 2 Clearances 6 Dribbles 2 All Stats via Sofascore

For example, in his 98 minutes on the pitch, the 6 foot titan took 78 touches, made 36 passes, won eight of 12 duels, made one interception, two tackles and six clearances and completed two dribbles.

Ultimately, it might only be half-time in the tie, but Spurs were superb last night, and while there were brilliant performances across the pitch, Bergvall and Spence stood out and simply have to start every important game from here on out.