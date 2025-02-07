Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight, looking to move one step closer to securing their first trophy under boss Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils will be looking to replicate the performance produced against Arsenal in the previous round, knocking the Gunners out of the competition on penalties - made even more impressive by doing so with ten men.

However, it hasn’t been plain sailing for the 40-year-old since the third-round triumph, losing two Premier League matches on home soil against Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Tonight’s game presents the boss with another opportunity to experiment with his squad to try and fine-tune the best out of the current crop of players after the closure of the transfer window earlier this week.

His side wasn’t the most active in the market, with Amorim only making one new first-team addition during his first window at the club, but the new man could be in line for his first appearance after his move to the North West.

Patrick Dorgu could be set for his first United appearance

United’s only senior signing came in the form of left-back Patrick Dorgu, who moved to the club in a £30m deal from Serie A side Lecce during the last few days of the window.

The Dane comes into the club after making 23 appearances during the first half of the season with the Italian outfit, hopefully solving one of the club’s long-term issues with his arrival.

Luke Shaw has been a constant injury worry for Amorim since his appointment, with the Englishman picking up yet another issue as confirmed by the manager in his pre-match press conference.

"Luke Shaw has one small issue in a different area from the last injury, so we try to be careful with Luke."

Tyrell Malacia is another full-back who’s struggled with fitness issues, subsequently joining PSV Eindhoven on loan for the remainder of the season to try and build up his minutes after struggling upon his return to action.

As a result, the Red Devils have been left light in the aforementioned area, with real hope placed on the 20-year-old to offer the immediate and long-term solution they’ve so desperately sought after.

Amorim confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he’s available for the clash with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side tonight, potentially featuring alongside another young player who’s yet to make an appearance for the Red Devils.

The Man United teen who could feature alongside Dorgu

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have often shared the responsibility of leading the line for United so far in 2024/25, but have massively struggled under the expectations of the supporters.

The pair have both failed to score in 2025 so far, with Amorim opting to use Kobbie Mainoo in a false nine role last weekend - highlighting the lack of threat he currently has at his disposal.

With tonight’s clash a cup outing, it could hand the boss the perfect opportunity to hand Chido Obi Martin his first minutes for the club after his summer move from Arsenal.

The 17-year-old arrived to link up with the academy and U23 side, hitting the ground running and demonstrating his clinical nature in front of goal - something which the first team have desperately been missing.

The Dane has already scored nine times in just eight appearances for the U18 outfit, leading to one talent scout dubbing the young talisman as “ridiculous”.

Most goals in the U18 Premier League Player Games Goals Mins per goal 1) Chido Obi Martin 24 37 48 2) Ellis Simms 38 36 79 3) Folarin Balogun 33 34 80 4) Reo Griffiths 34 34 82 5) Oakley Cannoier 34 32 77 Stats via Transfermarkt

It’s hard to argue with such a statement given his height, pace and finishing ability, undoubtedly having a huge future ahead of him at Old Trafford should he continue on the same upward trajectory.

There’s no denying that the jump from academy football to the professional game is a huge one and a move that might take players time to adapt to, but given Obi Martin’s exploits in front of goal, it could be his opportunity to catapult himself into the manager’s plans.

United’s current striking predicament has left a gap wide open for someone to stake their claim, with Amorim needing to trust youth once more and hand the teenager the platform to make his mark at the Theatre of Dreams tonight.