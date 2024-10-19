Manchester United managed to put their poor form from before the international break behind them and beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. It was a huge win for Erik ten Hag, who has been under constant pressure for some months, although that had reportedly intensified as United’s results took a turn for the worst.

However, his side were able to get just their third Premier League win on the board against the Bees, who actually took the lead at Old Trafford. It was a controversial goal, with United down to 10 men ahead of a Brentford corner after Matthijs de Ligt was instructed by the referee to go off due to a head injury. The visitors capitalised and found the back of the net from the set piece.

A superb second-half showing from the Red Devils saw them turn the game on its head. Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net to equalise, meeting a superb cross from Marcus Rashford before Rasmus Hojlund gave United the lead. He got on the end of a delightful backheel from Bruno Fernandes, cutely lifting it over Mark Flekken to ultimately win the game for United.

There were some impressive performances from the Red Devils, but Garnacho was a particular standout.

Garnacho’s stats vs. Brentford

It has been an impressive start to the season for young Argentine winger Garnacho, in what is his second full campaign in senior football. As per football statistician Statman Dave, he already has eight goal involvement to his name this term.

The 20-year-old has actually gone a few games without a goal, but he managed to get back on the scoresheet at Old Trafford in what was a standout second-half performance.

His goal itself was eye-catching, meeting Rashford’s exceptional cross on the volley and firing past the Brentford goalkeeper, to score a crucial equaliser for his side. The rest of his afternoon’s work in the second 45 minutes was also impressive, showing hard work off the ball and direct, confident play when he has possession.

This is certainly reflected in his Sofascore stats. The United number 17 had 50 touches against Brentford, completing two out of four dribbles and winning five of his duels. He also created two chnaces, as well as scoring his crucial goal.

Whilst the youngster was one of United’s best performers on Saturday, there was another player who had a good day at the office, Casemiro.

Casemiro stats vs. Brentford

The Brazilian midfielder has been heavily criticised for his performances over the past 18 months or so, with pundit Jamie Carragher among those stating that he needs to "call it a day" at the top level. His performances have simply not been up to the standard he has shown over the past decade, but he looked much more like his old self against Thomas Frank’s Bees.

The veteran was superb as a ball winner in the middle of the park, using his physicality to his advantage, whilst also creating opportunities in the final third. Sadly for Ten Hag, the 32-year-old had to be substituted with an injury in the 88th minute, being replaced by Manuel Ugarte.

His dominant performance was certainly reflected in his stats at full-time. The former Real Madrid man had 77 touches, completing 84% of his passes, 100% of his dribbles and creating four chances. Casemiro also won an impressive 11 out of 16 duels and five from seven tackles.

Casemiro stats vs. Brentford Stat Number Touches 77 Dribble success rate 100% Pass accuracy 84% Passes completed 47/56 Ground duels won 7/12 Aerial duels won 4/4 Chances created 4 Tackles won 5/7 Stats from Sofascore

His impressive showing was recognised by Soccer Saturday pundit Kris Boyd. He called the United number 18 “outstanding” for his efforts against Brentford, which is certainly backed up by his stats, while The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell also noted that he was "very good" on the day.

Alongside Garnacho, the ageing star was vital in helping to overturn United's deficit and secure a vital win for both the club and their manager, with the Dutchman having desperately needed a positive result to lift the mood.

Ten Hag will now be hoping Casemiro does not have a bad injury, and that he will be fit for United’s trip to Fenerbahce in midweek as they look to carry on their winning form.