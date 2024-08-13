Marc Guehi has been a player constantly linked with a move to join Newcastle United this summer, with Eddie Howe desperately looking to bolster his defensive unit ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

It was reported earlier this week that the Magpies had a second bid rejected for the England international, with a third expected in the coming days.

Oliver Glasner’s side value the 24-year-old at around £65m - a deal that could surpass the fee paid for Alexander Isak back in the summer of 2022.

Guehi has been the most rumoured arrival at St James’ Park in recent weeks, understandably given the huge sum and quality he could provide to the Magpies backline.

However, he could be joined by a fellow Englishman, with Howe’s side advancing a deal to sign another attacking talent to push towards a top-four finish once again this season.

Newcastle to make bid for £30m talent

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle are preparing an offer to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke to try and complete Howe’s three-man forward line on Tyneside.

The 22-year-old has previously been linked with a move to join the Magpies, but the Blues’ deal to sign Pedro Neto could hand them a boost in the race for his signature.

The report states that Enzo Maresca’s side could be willing to part ways with the former PSV man for £30m this summer to try and combat their heavy spending during the transfer window.

Madueke could be the perfect replacement for Miguel Almiron who’s been subject to interest from MLS side Charlotte FC, with multiple Saudi Arabian sides still in the race to sign the Paraguayan this summer.

The Chelsea man could form a deadly partnership with one forward who has recently impressed under Howe at St James’ Park - potentially taking his attack to the next level in 2024/25.

Why Madueke would be perfect for Gordon at Newcastle

After an impressive campaign which saw him register 21 goal contributions in his 35 league appearances, it’s no surprise to see Anthony Gordon touted with a big-money move this summer.

However, the club will be doing everything in their power to keep hold of the 23-year-old, with Gordon having a huge say in their hunt for a return to Champions League football.

He’s demonstrated his qualities in recent months on Tyneside, scoring at will and creating frequent opportunities for his teammates - with the winger potentially forming an excellent partnership with Madueke should he arrive at the club before the end of the window.

The “crazy” talent, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has produced some phenomenal numbers that could see the former Everton ace dramatically improve his goalscoring tally from 2023/24.

Noni Madueke's stats per 90 in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 23 Goals + assists 7 Pass accuracy 85% Progressive passes 4.4 Passes into final third 2 Progressive carries 6.5 Successful take-ons 3.2 Stats via FBref

In the Premier League last season, Madueke averaged 4.4 progressive passes, with two of them being played into the final third - thus potentially handing Gordon with more frequent opportunities.

He also managed 6.5 progressive carries and 3.2 successful take-ons, demonstrating the qualities that he possesses in the final third, undoubtedly improving the options available to Howe’s disposal.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

This season is a huge one for Newcastle to try and secure European football after narrowly missing out on a place at the end of the previous campaign.

Madueke would be an excellent pickup for £30m, allowing Gordon to bolster his already impressive tallies whilst also completing the club’s trio at the top end of the pitch.